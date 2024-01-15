Mother Randi Shares Worrisome Tweet on Patrick Mahomes’ Helmet Getting Cracked After a Head Collision

The Chiefs seem to be past their offensive struggles as they crushed the Miami Dolphins in a 26-7 victory. The Arrowhead Stadium saw bone-chilling conditions witnessing the fourth coldest game in NFL history. Amid the frigid battle, a moment of concern arose for the AFC West leaders, as a piece of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet fell off during a collision in a 13-yard run.

Advertisement

Despite the win, a red shred of Mahomes’ helmet that caught the attention far and wide, stirred worry among fans. At the nucleus stood Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes who took to Twitter, expressing her unease about the incident. Watching the game from home, the incident piques Randi’s mom anxiety as she said,

”This helmet issue and the replays.. makes watching from home absolutely not my favorite. Go my team!! #CHIEFS just tell me the cold broke the helmet.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tootgail/status/1746377214650691782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Patrick Mahomes, however, undeterred by the helmet hiccup, took two more snaps wanting to continue to game. “He knew his helmet was cracked, and he just tried to go on to the next play. He was like, ‘Come on. Get the play. Get the play’,” added Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

He continued to play until the game was briefly paused for him to make the necessary headgear change. However, the reigning league MVP’s return had a limited impact, leading to the fourth field goal from Harrison Butker. Amidst the tough conditions, fans’ sentiments remained higher than usual expecting the Chiefs to secure a victory. Randi Mahomes who is a prime fan herself, also rode the fanship, highlighting her non-traditional way of watching the game.

Behind the Scenes of Kansas City Chiefs Fandom with Patrick Mahomes’ Mother

The support for the Chiefs reached a new high as Randi Mahomes’ desperation to watch her son could have landed her with a hiccup too. Randi in a tweet revealed that she resorted to watching the game in her car on her phone while driving.

“Driving and watching game on phone is not cool. But let’s go Chiefs!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tootgail/status/1746353568213332460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Though the tweet displayed her passion for the sport, it also raised questions about her absence from the Arrowhead. Her online chatter inevitably recalled her past complaints of not being able to witness the Chiefs matchup against the Dolphins in Frankfurt. Given the Kansas City Chiefs gave a commanding performance with the notable presence of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift, her attendance could have boosted the Chiefs’ morale further up.

Shifting from the sidelines to the field, the gameplay was spectacular as Mahomes connected with the rookie receiver Rashee Rice early on. The 11-yard touchdown within the first four minutes boosted their morale and caused the Dolphins’ struggles to gain momentum. The Chiefs’ defense led by edge rusher George Karlaftis recorded 1.5 sacks and safety Mike Edwards intercepted Tua Tagovailoa.

However, Kansas City faced challenges in the red zone too, converting only two of six possessions for touchdowns. With the win, the Chiefs are now awaiting their opponents, amongst them Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. However, the win of the Buffalo Bills means Patrick Mahomes’ first career road playoff game ahead.