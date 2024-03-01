Chiefs Coach Dave Merritt Defends Ousted DC Steve Wilks and Questions George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk’s Sub-Par Super Bowl Outing

The post-Super Bowl chatter is heating up, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach Dave Merritt isn’t holding back. He has some spicy takes on the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to give their defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the boot.

After the devastating 22-25 loss to the Chiefs, the Niners made a tough call to let go of Steve Wilks, just three days after the Super Bowl defeat. Many wondered why, especially since the 49ers’ defense had been solid all season, and even in the final game, they put up a good fight.

During his recent appearance on the “Sports Shop Radio Show”, Merritt discussed how Wilks wasn’t at fault for the Niner’s loss in the Big Game. Notably, the Chiefs’ DB coach was interviewed by the Niners for the now-vacant position.

Dave Merritt understands the need for change, but he too is not buying the idea that Wilks got the axe just because of one game. He is saying there is more to the story than what happened at the Super Bowl. To prove his point, he wasted no time in comparing the offensive performances of the 49ers and the Chiefs in that game.

He highlighted a stark contrast in their third-down conversion rates, with the 49ers managing only 3 successful conversions out of 12 attempts, while the Chiefs fared better, converting 9 out of 19 attempts.

Comparing the stats from the game is important because it helps us see that the San Francisco 49ers‘ main struggles were on offense, not defense. In the first half, the 49ers’ defense only allowed three points, and they did pretty well in the second half too. But the problem was, the 49ers’ offense had a tough time putting points on the board.

“But if you want to talk about the game, the offense went 3 for 12 on third down,” Merritt said “Our offense went 9 for 19. If your offense is going 3 for 12 on third down, is that Wilks’ fault?“

Turning his attention to individual players, Dave Merritt didn’t hold back in his assessment of George Kittle’s performance. Despite Kittle’s reputation as an “all-pro” tight end, Merritt pointed out that Kittle’s contribution to the game was minimal, with just two receptions for a mere four yards.

The Chiefs coach didn’t stop there, as he also called out 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, referring to him as “Ako whatever I don’t know,” and highlighted that he managed to rack up just “40-something yards (49)” during the game. While the reasons behind Wilks’ exit remain murky, Merritt’s comments hint at a deeper story.

Moreover, Merrit’s not just talking the talk, as he has more than 20 years of coaching experience in the NFL, so he definitely knows his stuff. With five Super Bowl wins under his belt, including three with the Chiefs and two with the New York Giants, he’s seen the game from every angle.

San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl Loss Marred by Kittle’s Criticism

The San Francisco 49ers’ star tight end George Kittle is facing criticism, not only for his lackluster performance in the big game but also for his behavior on the field. He was seen goofing around and engaging in unnecessary chatter with opponents, which might have cost the team a chance on offense.

The NFC champs were off to a strong start on their first drive until their star running back, Christian McCaffrey, fumbled the ball. George Kittle, the tight end, was nearby, but he concentrated on calling Chiefs DE George Karlaftis out with a taunting tone, exclaiming, “Hey George.” Funnily enough, the fumble was recovered by Karlaftis himself, who had his eye set on the pigskin.

While Kittle was talking to his opponent, Karlaftis spotted the loose football on the ground. He quickly reacted, beating Kittle to the ball and recovering it.

Another major setback for the 49ers came during overtime when multiple players stepped onto the gridiron without having any knowledge about the new OT rules. This led to confusion among the players during the game. The 49ers won the overtime coin toss and chose to keep possession, with a few thinking that scoring first would automatically win them the game. However, under the new rules, both teams get a chance to score after the first team scores. They tallied a field goal after 13 plays of a 66-yard drive, and it wasn’t enough to keep the defending champs at bay.

Whether it was the 49ers’ lack of preparation or the Chiefs’ stroke of luck, the Chiefs ended up winning their second consecutive title despite a hard-fought game.