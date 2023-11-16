“Mr. Swift, I Apologize Big Guy”: Travis Kelce Reacts to Leaving Taylor Swift’s Dad Hanging for a High Five

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s trip to Argentina during the Chiefs bye week was full of surprises. Taylor Swift’s delayed concerts turned out to be a silver lining for the rumored love birds; they got extra time to hang out together, and Travis had the chance to bond with the singer’s dad. But the biggest shock came when the ‘Love Story’ singer decided to change the lyrics of her song mid-performance as a special gesture for the NFL star.

The 12-time Grammy winner had changed the lyrics of her song ‘Karma’ to ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The crowd was left stunned, and even Travis Kelce couldn’t believe his ears. He instinctively put his hands on his head in both shock and happiness.

Nevertheless, Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, stood beside Travis, absolutely elated, and extended his arm for a high five. Unfortunately, Kelce missed it, leaving the poor guy hanging. After the video went viral, the NFL star responded and apologized during the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Travis Kelce Extends an Apology to Taylor Swift’s Dad

The ‘New Heights’ podcast took to Instagram to share a clip of their recent episode, where the Kelce brothers reacted to Travis’s trip to Argentina. As soon as being referred to as ‘The Guy of the Chiefs’, the star TE admitted that he had no inkling that Taylor would pull such a stunt, yet in a way, he imagined it.

Jason then recounted how his brother had left Taylor’s dad hanging because he was so surprised. Travis proceeded to apologize to Scott for the mishap and added how he never misses a high five, considering it to be one of the most electric things to do at an event.

“Mr. Swift, I apologise, Big guy. I never miss a high five too,” Travis said. “Big high five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

In the later part of the clip, Travis also revealed that he might have influenced Scott to join the Chiefs’ Nation and even sported a team’s lanyard at the event. Jason wasn’t happy with this outcome and playfully dubbed it ‘ridiculous’ since Scott was passing up the chance to become an Eagles fan. Travis also revealed that Taylor’s dad is a ‘huge football guy’ and played at the collegiate level as a linebacker before transitioning to a center position.

Moreover, Travis also revealed that the concert in Argentina was nothing short of ‘Electric’ and added that he was blown away. He also urged Jason to attend a concert and see the experience firsthand.