“My Account Was Hacked”: Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Clarifies His Much-Criticized Comment on the Bills

Suresh Menon
Published

Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre.

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs-Bills rivalry has a clear winner now that Patrick Mahomes has defeated Josh Allen’s team for the fourth time in the playoffs. While Buffalo managed some regular-season wins over the years, they simply fell flat when it mattered most. And to poke fun at that fact, Patrick’s father, Pat Mahomes Sr., took to social media to blast the NFC East team — and, not so surprisingly, drawing plenty of criticism for it.

However, it turns out Mahomes Sr. wasn’t the one who made the comment. The former baseball pitcher cleared the air about his controversial remarks on Instagram 24 hours after publicly expressing gratitude for not being from Buffalo — the losing side. Mahomes Sr. wrote that he wasn’t behind the tweet — it was the arch-nemesis of every famous personality, Mr. Anonymous Hacker.

Mahomes Sr. claimed he hasn’t had access to that X account in years, assuring his followers that he and his team are working to regain control of it. He also apologized to the Bills Mafia for the misunderstanding, reiterating that he and his family have immense respect for the organization.

“Haven’t been on Twitter/ X in years. My account was hacked and I do not have access to it. Please disregard any tweets from @pmahomes,” posted Pat Mahomes Sr. on his Instagram Story.

 

Hilariously enough, most of the Chiefs supporters didn’t buy Pat Mahomes’ reasoning. In their view, a hacker would have made intensely vile comments on the Bills than the simple jab that the post was.

Other members of the Chiefs fanbase, meanwhile, urged Patrick Mahomes’ dad to retract his apology, arguing that the post wasn’t as hateful as the media and Bills Mafia made it out to be. It was just a one-liner troll.

Irrespective of whether the internet buys Pat Mahomes Sr.’s reasoning or not, credit to him for clarifying his side early. Bills fans, already seething over officiating controversies and their 0-4 record against the Chiefs, seemed genuinely triggered by that troll post.

The situation got so ugly that the Bills Mafia started hitting back at Mahomes Sr. about his drinking problems and DWI charges. After the press release, let’s hope for peace between the two parties because making personal remarks is not what Football is about.

