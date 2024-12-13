“My Baby Girl Shelomi Sanders Was Also a Quarterback”: Deion Sanders Makes a Heartfelt Admission on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Guard

Deion Sanders passed on an incredible gift of athleticism to his children. His three sons have made notable marks in football: Deion Jr. played as a wide receiver, while Shilo and Shedeur have become prominent figures with the Colorado Buffaloes. Meanwhile, his youngest child, Shelomi, often flies under the radar but is steadily carving out her own path as a basketball player.

Interestingly, before focusing on basketball, Shelomi also dabbled in football, playing the same position as her older brother, Shedeur.

Coach Prime took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Shelomi during her football days. In the picture, she’s wearing a number 24 football jersey, shoulder pads, and long black sleeves, standing beside her proud father, who is beaming with a big smile.

The duo appears to be intently watching something off-camera. In his post, Deion revealed that Shelomi had played quarterback during her time on the field.

“My babygirl @shelomisanders was also a Quarterback! #Truth #Dad,” the caption read.

Fans were delighted to learn this intriguing tidbit about Shelomi, with many applauding Deion for being a proud and supportive father. Some noted that playing quarterback likely helped Shelomi develop her unique personality and sharpen her decision-making skills.

Others couldn’t help but point out that football runs deep in the Sanders family, with one fan declaring, “Hell yeah, it’s in her veins!”

After stepping away from football, Shelomi shifted her focus to basketball, quickly making headlines by signing with Jackson State. At the time, her father, Deion Sanders, was coaching the football team, and her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, were playing there.

However, after appearing in just two games, Shelomi decided to transfer to Colorado, following her family as they made their move.

At Colorado, Shelomi spent two seasons and played in five games. This year, she took the next step in her basketball journey, transferring to Alabama A&M University, where she now plays as a guard for the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have been making waves this season, remaining undefeated on the road.