“My Parents Want Me to Go There”: Abdul Carter Reveals the Real Reason He’s Happy With the NY Giants’ NFL Draft Decision

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (not pictured) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

After Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, Abdul Karter was one of the most hyped prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft because of his sheer athleticism and impressive college career. Understandably, the New York Giants took notice of the talented defensive end and drafted him at number three in Green Bay on Thursday night.

Shortly after the Giants’ move, Karter joined Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson in the Nightcap podcast, where he spoke about why he was super excited to be a part of the New York based franchise. The primary reason was personal. His parents, Christopher Karter and Tina Karter, wanted him to get drafted by the Giants.

“I just talked to my gut. My parents want me to go there. So, I got a connection with them. I got them to know me. I got to know them. It was a perfect fit. The New York Giants,” Karter explained.

Born in Philadelphia, fans may naturally wonder what Karter would have in mind about getting drafted by the Eagles. “They have to trade up,” Karter said with a smile, hinting that he was prepared to join the Giants despite being a loyal Eagles fan.

Interestingly, Karter had dreamed about playing for the Giants, not the Eagles, during his childhood. Now that it is a reality, he shed light on his past memory.

“Fun fact. When I was 12 or 13 years old, I had a dream. I got drafted by the New York Giants. It’s hard to believe. But I had a dream that I got drafted here,” he remembered.

When asked if he is planning to buy season tickets for his parents, Karter had an honest response, admitting that his parents are not going to miss a single game in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, fans who reacted to Karter’s remark that the Giants is his dream destination highlighted the franchise’s struggles in the past few years.

This fan offered a blunt response.

That’s not a dream, that’s a nightmare bud — A$AP Hockey (@TJohnsonhockey) April 25, 2025

Another NFL fan suggested Carter should “go away” from the Giants.

go away..lol — sherman jerome (@sherman1758) April 25, 2025

This fan was excited about Carter.

Importantly, the Giants, who earlier brought in Malik Nabers during the 2024 Draft, are hoping that a young core featuring Nabers, Jaxson Dart, and Abdul Karter can spark a turnaround in the 2025 season. The stakes are indeed high after letting Saquon Barkley go to the Eagles in 2024 owing to salary issues.

Moreover, the franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2008. While a championship run may be a stretch, a playoff berth similar to what the Washington Commanders achieved in 2024 would offer a much-needed morale boost for Carter and Dart to thrive in New York.