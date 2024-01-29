Detroit Lions fans cheer for the Lions during a Green Bay Packers third down during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

In the heart of Detroit, something remarkable is unfolding. The Detroit Lions, long underdogs in the world of football, are now on the cusp of a historic achievement. As they prepare for the NFC championship game, their journey to possibly compete in the Super Bowl for the first time ever has electrified the city.

Amidst all the buzz and energy surrounding the Detroit Lions’ recent triumphs, there is an extraordinary tale that really capture the essence of what it means to be a Lions fan. In the suburbs of Detroit, a Livonia grandfather, Elliott Kaplan, who sadly passed away back in 2013, has left a lasting impression on the Detroit Lions’ remarkable journey. Even though he couldn’t be here to see the team’s achievements, his deep affection for the Lions was so strong that it’s immortalized on his tombstone. “Sorry, Lions, I just couldn’t wait,” his tombstone reads, per ClickonDetroit, a humorous yet poignant reminder of his dedication.

Elliott’s family, embodying the spirit of Pure Michigan, faced the challenges of Mother Nature as they tried to maintain his gravesite’s tribute to his beloved team. Despite the pooling water, his message remains clear, a testament to a fan whose heart beats in Honolulu blue.

His kids, David, Rob, and Janet, often reminisce about Elliott’s unwavering commitment to the Lions. They talk about how, despite years of letdowns, Elliott’s hope never wavered. Confined to his recliner in his later years, the Lions were more than just a team to Elliott; they were his enduring passion, a source of joy that went beyond his physical challenges. “He’d be off his rocker,” his son David imagined, thinking of how thrilled Elliott would be to see the Lions’ current triumph.

John Rich’s love for the Detroit Lions

Another heartwarming tale is that of John Rich. John was a superfan who passed away a year ago after a battle with cancer. The coincidence of the Lions winning their second playoff game on the anniversary of his passing is nothing short of serendipitous.

From meeting in the Navy to settling in Grandville, Michigan, John’s passion for the Lions was a constant in their lives. Carla, per woodtv, fondly recalls the times they spent together at Lions games, with their son Landon in her arms. She remembers trying to juggle the thrill of the game with the calmness required to gently rock Landon to sleep.

He left behind a legacy that lives on through his son Landon, who keeps the spirit alive by enthusiastically chanting and cheering for the team, remembering his dad with every shout and cheer. “Daddy’s team won!” they exclaimed, a mix of joy and poignant remembrance marking the moment.

In Detroit, the roar of the Lions fans is not just a cheer; it’s a tribute to every fan who has loved and supported them through thick and thin. As they stand one step away from the conference championship, the city unites in a shared dream.