“My Uterus Might Hear You”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Goes On a Rant Reacting to a Fan’s Pregnancy Question

Jason Kelce has transitioned seamlessly from hard-nosed perennial Pro Bowl center to jovial and personable on-camera NFL analyst. He’s even got his own pseudo-late-night show. But he’s still been making time for his family and the important things. Just check the baby numbers.

Jason and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl named Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, back on March 30. Finn is added to Kelce’s stable of little ones that already includes five-year-old Wyatt Elizabeth, four-year-old Elliotte Ray, and two-year-old Bennett Llewellyn.

If you couldn’t tell because of the names, the Kelces have had all girls—so far. Just by the unisex nature of all of those names (Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn are not exactly your classic female baby names), you would think Jason was pining for a son to go with his quartet of little ladies. But he’s actually just fine living in a house filled with women.

“I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun. But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We’re very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second.”

Kelce went on to talk about his and Kylie’s plans for their family. Kelce grew up alongside his brother Travis in a two-child household. Jason said he and Travis always wanted a third sibling, so Kelce was happy with three kids of his own. However, Kylie has apparently gone on record wanting five little rascals. Nonetheless, the patriarch said after the fourth, “that might be it” in terms of his baby-making.

“I wanted three kids early on. I always felt like [younger brother Travis Kelce] and I always wanted one more sibling; it felt like [that] would’ve been ideal. And Kylie said she wanted five. So we’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it.”

Kylie would seem to be on the same page as her husband.. Kind of. She was aghast that one of her fans asked her about having more kids on her podcast. This is just seven months after her last time giving birth. As she said, she’s still breastfeeding Finn, so it is a crazy thought.. And yet, she was clearly open to the idea, cautioning that her uterus might get excited hearing all this baby talk.

“Girl, a human being just exited my vagina … approximately seven months ago. And let me tell you, you know what else I’m reminded of when I hit my chest? That my titties are still keeping her alive. You don’t ask people that! Also, don’t talk about having more kids, my uterus might hear you!”

The possible fifth would likely be the last for the Kelces. They’re not going for Hall of Fame numbers like a Philip Rivers (10 children) or a Shaun Alexander (expecting his 14th this year).

Jason Kelce has already said that he and Kylie have discussed the “V word” (vasectomy) at length and that if they do decide to go for a fifth, he’d be going in for that procedure very shortly thereafter.

And that’s more than reasonable in our book—meaning no offense to the massive Rivers and Alexander clans, of course.