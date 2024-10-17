Fans Believe Tom Brady Committed His First Blunder as the Owner of the Raiders

After months of speculation and negotiations, Tom Brady has finally completed the paperwork to become a part owner of the Raiders. And as his first act in the ownership cohort, rumors have circulated that TB12 is trying to woo Bill Belichick for the head coaching job. Not so surprisingly, the news from the grapevine has met with mixed reactions.

Kirk Minihane of The Kirk Minihane Show was the first to break the news, revealing that two of his sources, who hold top positions in the Patriots organization, told him that Brady wants to reunite with Bill in Vegas.

“People have told me that Tom Brady’s first move is going to ask Bill Belichick if he’s interested in being coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the radio host revealed.

Considering how beloved the entities in question are, both individually and as a group, it was interesting to see that the bombshell news wasn’t met with widespread appreciation. Instead, the majority of fans believe that firing Antonio Pierce in the first year of his contract would be pointless.

They feel that Pierce deserves a long leash for the promise he has shown so far. They also asked Brady why he would try to fix something that’s not broken, suggesting that if a change in personnel had to happen, they might as well hire a new GM. Especially considering that Tom Telesco hasn’t moved any heads in his first year.

Way to instill confidence in their first year Head Coach — Yoshi Sports (@YoshisSports) October 16, 2024

No disrespect to Bill, but I thought AP was doing a great job as HC. Why change that up? Maybe a change in GM instead? — Debra Funk (@debs2you) October 16, 2024

Others reminisced about Bill’s post-Brady stint with the Patriots and reminded the former signal-caller that Belichick can’t win without him at quarterback.

Does he realize Bill Belichick can’t win without Brady at QB Lmao — Jose (3-3) (@510Jose420) October 16, 2024

Another fan argued that if this move were to go through, the personal dynamic might change between Brady and Belichick, as the latter has never professionally taken orders from the former.

That would be a bad move IMHO. They have too much history and it’s hard to redefine their relationship. Also I don’t know don’t know that Belichik can really succeed in today’s game or without a QB like Brady. — walden (@walden) October 16, 2024

Overall, netizens voted against the move and urged Brady and the Raiders to keep faith in Pierce, which arguably is the right thing to do. On top of that, rumors about replacing the first-year head coach, which came out a day after Brady became the minority owner, sure send the wrong message to the group.

Tom Brady needs to clear the rumors

When such rumors come in a day after Brady’s entry, the message to the Raiders players and staff is simple — he is not happy with the way things are being run at the moment. For someone as perfectionist as Tom is, this is a natural response.

But letting such rumors, which might have a hint of truth in them, circulate and blow up, needs to be addressed by Tom. Such rumors often add unwanted pressure to the incumbent coach’s mind, which is not an ideal state to be in, especially considering that it has only been six weeks into the 2024 season, and a lot can happen in the upcoming 12 weeks.

Secondly, if Kirk’s words are true, then Tom also needs to have a chat with the higher-ups at the Patriots. Leaking such conversations, especially now that Tom owns a rival team, would be massively detrimental to his operation and his image.

These few things need to be addressed by Tom as soon as possible so that every party involved has peace of mind and clarity to function.