Baker Mayfield to Replace Tom Brady? Bucs Target Former Heisman Winner for QB1 Spot

Tom Brady’s departure from the NFL arena became an irreplaceable loss for Tampa fans worldwide. Now, Todd Bowles and Co will have to grind more to find an appropriate candidate to fill his shoes. Certainly, it’s a huge ask; however, an impact-creating leader is essential for the team moving forward. According to the latest updates, the Pirates are targeting Baker Mayfield to start games in 2023.

Once the NFL free agency kickstarts post-March 15, teams will pounce upon the potential prospects to strengthen their depth charts. The quarterback room will definitely see an exceptional demand because some of the top-tier signal callers are destined to enter the market.

Finding out the best option for a viable cap is something each team will target for. It seems the Buccaneers have found theirs in the form of Mayfield this year.

Also Read: Panthers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Once Claimed That He Saw a UFO Drop Straight Out Of The Sky

Will Baker Mayfield become a Pirate this season?

Following a brief stint with the Panthers and the Rams in 2022, Mayfield will hit free agency as one of the hot prospects. According to the NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the veteran might find a new home in TB and contend for the QB1 spot alongside Kyle Trask.

“When free agency begins, the Bucs are expected to target ex-Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and Mike Garafolo.” Rapoport wrote in his latest tweet. Although Trask remains next in line to acquire the starting position, adding a talent like Mayfield will give more breathing space for the Buccaneers.

When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex-#Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady… pic.twitter.com/9PmbTG0tYW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Last season was a roller coaster ride for the Rams quarterback juggling between teams to find a safe landing spot. After starting six games out of seven appearances for the Panthers, the veteran found himself going down as a third-string option.

Subsequently, he requested a trade and signed a new deal with the Rams. Out of 12 games last season, the passer threw for 2,163 yards and recorded 10 touchdowns against 8 interceptions.

Baker Mayfield speaks about his future plans

In the last three years, the former Heisman trophy winner served for four different teams. His back-to-back injuries and inconsistent performance became a hindrance to his future aspirations. However, the signal caller affirmed that he is no longer looking for positions or money. Instead, he vows to make an impact and focus on improving the quality of his game.

“It’s gotta be the best opportunity for me,” Mayfield said in an interview, per NFL.com. “I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again.”



“It’s going to be hard to try something else new, but it’s going to be a big-time decision. So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it.” he added. Anyways, it will be interesting to see whether the Bucs actually extend an offer and the veteran accepts it without a second thought.

Also Read: Baker Mayfield’s Sideline Interview Interrupted as Ugly Brawl Breaks Out Between Randy Gregory & Oday Aboushi After Rams vs Broncos Clash