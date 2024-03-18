Deiondra Shares Glimpses Of Her Visit to the Club After Dad Deion Sanders Advised Her Not To

Deiondra Sanders is set to welcome a baby with her partner Jacquees after a whirlwind of personal and health issues. As much as Deion Sanders hates the idea of becoming a grandpa, he has supported his daughter throughout her journey. However, with this power, comes responsibility and that is exactly what Prime Effect means to teach his eldest daughter.

Advertisement

A candid video via the Well Off Media saw Deion Sanders give his daughter and to-be-mother an advisory to skip the club on Mar. 16, 2024. As the father-daughter duo enjoyed a meal at KFC, they delved into a heart-to-heart conversation about Deiondra’s pregnancy at the center. Prime, the father of five, came up with a list pretty instantly, advising his eldest daughter to stay away from clubs. “No more hookah,” started Deion Sanders, later adding, “You can’t stay out at the club, you can’t take pictures in the club no more.”

However, Deiondra disagreed with his stance right at the moment saying ‘that’s actually not true’. Two days after the conversation, she posted pictures of her night out at a club. The first clip had a friend dancing to the beats. Deiondra also shared another clip where a bunch of friends are seen cheering with drinks.

As Deiondra Sanders headed out for a girls’ night, she was seen showing off her cute baby bump . Partying their night away, the girl gang is seen celebrating with drinks in their hand. Meanwhile, Deiondra Sanders also chilled with the girls, matching up to the vibe with a bottle of water in hand.

Deiondra Sanders’ ‘Responsible’ Girls Night Out

Though Deion Sanders’ advice took a backseat for the 31-year-old, and while she had a drink in her hand, it was unclear if it was an alcoholic beverage. Deiondra Sanders recently shared her struggles of choosing to be a mother, opening up about multiple health problems via Instagram. In her address, she openly chose to inspire aspiring mothers around the U.S., with her story. What might have been a failed pregnancy, is being pursued by her despite the doctor’s advice to drop.

Advertisement

“I’m keeping my baby for the 3 Months I continued to bleed every day after I found out I was pregnant. I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation,” wrote Prime’s daughter.

With such health issues, Deiondara must know the importance of good health for her and the baby, hence indulging in a responsible night out, instead of cutting fun out completely from her life. In such a scenario, her precautionary approach deserved applause, even as she partied off with her girl gang. Deiondra Sanders is a living example for those women who have been serving multiple roles. Despite not following her father’s advisory, Deiondra Sanders displayed a responsibility, as was intended by Deion Sanders in the first place.