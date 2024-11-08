“My Whole World Crashed Down”: Derrick Henry’s Emotional Note for Late Grandma

Derrick Henry has finally joined a team with a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl—the one prize missing from his impressive resume. He’s achieved nearly everything: a Heisman Trophy, an Offensive Player of the Year award, and even a 2,000-yard rushing season.

Advertisement

Yet no achievement can fill the void left by his grandmother’s passing in 2016. Her influence and the lessons she imparted continue to shape him deeply.

Now excelling with the Ravens, a heartfelt note Henry wrote in 2018 honoring her memory has resurfaced, revealing the profound love and gratitude he still holds for her. As he strives toward a Super Bowl title, her legacy remains a guiding force in his life.

Henry wrote that his grandma always reminded him of what was important in his life. However, it pained him when she got sick just as he was about to start his professional journey and won a Heisman just before that.

“You were always there to remind me what was most important. Later on down the road, when I eventually lived my dream and won the Heisman in real life, you were too sick to be there with me.”

Derrick Henry on his grandmother: “You were always there to remind me what was most important. Later on down the road, when I eventually lived my dream and won the Heisman in real life, you were too sick to be there with me. The bad cough that first put you in the hospital… pic.twitter.com/mc96uqSlsg — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 8, 2024

The former Heisman winner revealed that they passed notes to each other when his grandma was lying in bed. She kept telling her wish to get out of the hospital but Henry felt helpless he couldn’t fulfill her wish as much as he wanted to.

Leaving his grandmother’s side to return to Tennessee, according to him, was one of the hardest things he had to do. But he knew it was the path she wanted him to follow.

Just weeks later, he got the call telling him she had passed, and his world shattered. He wrote,

“Then, when I got the call on September 13, 2016, that you had passed, it was like my whole world crashed down. You took a piece of me with you when you passed, Grandma. Life just hasn’t been the same since you left.”

Henry wanted her to live a bit longer, seeing him succeed, and wanted to take care of her and show his gratitude for everything she did for him.

Henry has come a long way since penning that emotional letter

Henry penned that heartfelt note in 2018—the same season he reached his first 1,000-yard rushing milestone. Since then, he has amassed an astounding 8,268 rushing yards, excluding this season’s contributions. Recently he surpassed the 10,000-yard mark, making him only the 32nd player in NFL history to reach that milestone.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has also recorded 91 rushing touchdowns over that span, further solidifying his place among the league’s all-time greats.

These stats include a 2027-yard season during which he carried the ball 378 times and also found the end zone 17 times. That year he received his only Offensive Player of the Year Award and 1st All=Pro team selection.

Henry also tied for the longest run in NFL history at 99 yards. He is currently tied with Adrian Peterson and OJ Simpson for most career games with 200+ rushing yards, 6 in total.

The Alabama Alum is also the first player to achieve a 200+-yard and 4+-touchdown game on fewer than 22 carries. He also holds numerous records for the Titans.

This season, he has already surpassed 1000 rushing yards in just nine games along with 11 TDs. Derrick Henry is on his way to top his TD tally from 2020 and might even get 2000 yards again this season. It is safe to say he has lived up to the expectations and promises he made to his grandma.