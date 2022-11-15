“Nathaniel Hackett Has To Be Fired”: Colin Cowherd Lashes Out At Broncos Coach After Another Embarrassing Defeat

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are having a poor season this time around. They had 3-5 win-loss records going into Sunday’s game against the Titans. Denver fans were hoping for a win but their team’s miserable run of play continued.

In the defeat against the Tennessee Titans, the Broncos scored just 10 points, dropping to 3-6 on the season. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes that this should be the last straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Cowherd said on his “The Herd” that the Broncos should fire Hackett after only nine games as head coach. Colin said that even when Denver had an extra week of preparation, “Hackett didn’t take any action. Nothing was added, nothing was improved, nor there were any schematic plays.”

“I think you have to fire Nathaniel Hackett.”@ColinCowherd on why it’s time for a change in Denver pic.twitter.com/ejw81wnxvb — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 14, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett directly asked if he’ll be coaching for his job on Sunday

“This person is over his head. 60 yards rushing when you come out after a bye and face a worn-out, battered, ravaged, injured team? A lack of visits to the red zone? Nothing was present besides a broken coverage,” Colin said about Nathaniel.

Cowherd even has an interim coach in mind for the Broncos. He said that the Broncos should fire both Hackett and current senior defensive analyst Dom Capers.

Moreover, Hackett was directly asked during a press conference on Monday if he is “coaching for his job” against the Raiders on Sunday due to mounting pressure and rumors about his future.

Even though Hackett’s response contained a few clichés, he didn’t sidestep the question. “I discovered a long time ago that you coach every day to support your career. You compete and fight to be the best version of yourself every day you enter that building, trying to inspire the same in those around you,” he said.

The pressure is mounting on Hackett and he needs to figure something out as soon as possible in order to give some respite to the Broncos fans.

