How High Can DK Metcalf Jump: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Stuns With Insane Vertical Jump Video

DK Metcalf has been a physical specimen ever since he stepped his feet into the NFL. The Seahawks’ wide receiver has been a problem for defenses since day 1. His physical presence and athleticism definitely give him an advantage over his fellow wide receivers across the league.

In his short, four-year professional career, the 25-year-old has asserted his position in the league. Being one of the better attackmen in the league, Metcalf draws a fat cheque as well.

The Seahawks ended their season on a winning record and above defending champions LA Rams in their division. However, their 9-8 wasn’t good enough for them to secure a playoff spot. As DK Metcalf began his off-season earlier than he would have liked, he got ample time to prepare for a contest he took part in over the weekend.

DK Metcalf show at the NBA All-Star Celebrity game

The wide receiver joined the likes of many fortunate NFL players to have been invited to the NBA All-Star celebrity game. In this year’s feature, Metcalf was one of the 2 NFL representatives on court. Former Lions’ WR, Calvin Johnson also took to the game. Though the celebrity game is an exhibition match, DK Metcalf took the opportunity to show off his physicality.

The NFL star was a problem on the court just the way he is on the turf. Bullying defenders, Metcalf, was seen dunking and making some stupendous plays on the basketball court. With all the hops that were on display from him, he even took home the MVP trophy for the game. While his athleticism is his best attribute, this could also get him in trouble, according to some fans.

Hoops Don’t Lie

A video of the Seahawks’ star went viral before the All-Star game. It was a video of Metcalf going through his regular routine of receiving training. However, there was a certain play that caught the eyes of fans. Metcalf launched himself in the air with an insane vertical leap and snagged the pigskin in a one-handed grab. During NFL Combine in 2019, Metcalf had launched himself as high as 40.5 inches in the air but the latest video suggests that he can surpass that mark with little difficulty.

While it was a treat to the eye, some even think this was impossible and suggest he could be tested to ensure there’s nothing illegal going on with him. NFL Twitter didn’t miss the opportunity to get in on this.

