NBA All-Star 2023: Which NFL Stars Have Played in the All-Star Games Till Date?

All flights lead to Salt Lake City as the NBA All-Star weekend is just around the corner. Apart from the NBA Championships, this is by far the most celebrated event of the NBA season year after year. While the All-Star game makes for one of the best showcases of basketball skill, the whole weekend is just another excuse fir basketball fans to celebrate the sport they love. The NBA does a great job of displaying skill and culture through these action-packed days of folklore.

The All-Star weekend comprises the dunk contest, the three-point shooting contest, and the skills contest. It concludes with the famous exhibition game between the best of the NBA. While this game caps off the festivities, the weekend is kicked off with the celebrity game.

A handful of selected celebrities from across the globe are invited to participate in the game. This includes musicians, actors, other athletes, and various other prominent figures. The first edition of the celebrity game was in 2003 and it’s safe to say it’s been a hit ever since.

NFL at the NBA All-Star Weekend

The NFL has been closely associated with the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities as well. Many NFL personalities have taken on to this star-studded event and have genuinely impressed. This year’s All-Star festivities in Utah will also see the likes of some NFL personalities.

While last year’s game had two NFL personalities going head-to-head with Kareem Hunt and Myles Garrett, this year’s NFL representation will stay on par as current NFL star DK Metcalf and former wide receiver Calvin Johnson will take to the court.

Both NFL representatives will go head-to-head in the battle of the wide receivers. While the former Lions wide receiver, Johnson retired in 2016, Metcalf is very much active in the league with the Seahawks.

Other celebrities that will take to the court this year are 21 Savage, Kane Brown, The Miz, Diamond DeShields, and Hasan Minhaj, to name a few.

Here’s a list of notable NFL athletes that have taken part in the NBA All-Star celebrity game since its inception.

2007

Reggie Bush

La Dainlian Tomlinson

2008

Terrell Owens

Deion Sanders

2009

Terrell Owens

2010

Terrell Owens

2019

Steve Smith

2020

Anthony Adams

2022

Kareem Hunt

Myles Garrett

