What is DK Metcalf’s Net Worth?: DK Metcalf Salary, House & Investments

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is making the most of his new and extended contract. Less than a week ago, he reportedly purchased two houses for a combined $6.8 million. Having signed a 3-year, $72 million extension last before this season, Metcalf seems to be rolling in money. Though, the question is, how much money is he rolling in exactly?

DK Metcalf was born in Oxford, Mississippi, in 1997, and played college football for Ole Miss. Selected in the second round (64th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, he committed to an initial 4-year, $4.6 million deal with them. Metcalf set the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game when he faced and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles that season.

In the following 2 seasons, Metcalf established himself as a consistent and fast receiver. One highlight of his career is when he chased down Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker to prevent a pick-six. His impressive speed left fans wonderstruck as he engaged in the second-fastest pursuit in the NFL at that time.

How much is Seahawks’ magical receiver ‘Decaf’ DK Metcalf worth?

According to many reliable reports, DK Metcalf has a net worth of well over $1.5 million dollars. His skyrocketing net worth is partly due to the many endorsements he has from popular brands. Especially after ESPN’s Joe Tessitore accidentally called him “Decaf” Metcalf on air. Since then, Metcalf has partnered with Volcanica Coffee, with the company releasing coffee bags named “Decaf Metcalf”.

Metcalf seems to be more interested in spending his money on real estate than anything, though. Apart from his most recent spending splurge, he has also invested millions in other properties. Reportedly, he has spent over $7 million on vacation homes in Mississippi alone. With his new money wave coming in, expect a lot more homes to be bought up by the Seahawks maestro.

DK Metcalf has had a brilliant stint with the Seahawks, and it does not appear to be ending anytime soon. With over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in 66 games, the only way is up for this prolific wideout. It won’t be long before one of the top teams come looking for Metcalf and his running prowess. Will we see him compete for a Super Bowl anytime soon?

