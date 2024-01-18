NBC Accused of Being ‘Anti-Christian’ as Two Versions of Same CJ Stroud Interview Leaves Netizens Fuming

In his standout rookie season, CJ Stroud has swiftly become America’s beloved rookie quarterback. Moreover, his recent 45-14 postseason victory against the Cleveland Browns has reignited hope in Houston for entering the Super Bowl for the first time. Moreover, in a recent post-game interview, while discussing his season performances, Stroud humbly credited his lord for success, earning fans’ admiration as “A True Alpha Male.” Surprisingly, it is being alleged that a sports broadcaster took issue to the QB expressing his faith and edited out that part of his speech.

Following the Wild Card Game victory, the Houston Texans QB spoke with NBC’s Kathryn Tappen. Before discussing his team’s performance, he first praised Jesus, and then went on to express gratitude to his family, teammates, and the Houston fans. In his speech, CJ Stroud started by saying,

“First of all, I am going to give all glory and praise my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I mean, it’s been amazing being in this city for a shorter time but the love of God, more than just been doing it for us”

Yet, when “Sunday Night Football on NBC” shared the same video on X, it sounded different from what fans witnessed on Saturday Night. In their post, they omitted the entire sentence where Stroud attributed his achievements to the almighty, while only keeping the part where he expressed love for the city of Houston.

Captioning the video as “CJ Stroud has a lot of love for his city,” they posted the video with the young QB stating stating, “I mean, it’s been amazing being in this city for as short as I’ve been, but the love that I’ve got. I’ve really just been doing it for Houston, man. Blessed enough to be playing at a high level right now.”

Football fans are surprised and unable to understand the motive behind the edits. Despite posing their questions to NBC, the Network has yet to provide answers, leaving fans in the dark.

NBC Faced Backlash for Editing Key Celebration in Jaguars’ Epic Win Last Season

Last NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an incredible comeback. They overcame a huge 27-0 deficit and went on to win the Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Chargers after kicker Riley Patterson scored a last-second field goal.

Before making the game-changing kick, Patterson, who wore a cross, gave it a kiss. Again, after securing the win, he celebrated by holding up the cross, expressing gratitude to God. However, much like the recent controversy, NBC reportedly chose to cut away from this moment during their broadcast, and once again the network was in question.

This decision didn’t sit well with the fans, and the whole issue started trending on social media, resulting in a lot of backlash for NBC. With another such controversy brewing, that too with star rookie CJ Stroud in the middle of it, it will be interesting to see how NBC responds.