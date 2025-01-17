Cooper Kupp Gets Super Bowl Message From Odell Beckham Jr. After Donning Custom Kaws-Inspired Cleats Against Vikings

Cooper Kupp reached peak form during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season (2021-22), earning numerous accolades along the way. However, both Kupp and the Rams have struggled to recapture that magic since then. Now, they’re on a mission to return to the top. The journey began with a significant first step: a victory over the Vikings. For the game, Kupp wore something familiar—his iconic KAWS-inspired cleats. Adding to the moment, he received a special Super Bowl message from his former partner-in-crime, Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ took to Instagram to repost the story of Kupp wearing custom KAWS cleats. He called the Rams wideout his twin, encouraging him to go out and ball, believing Cooper and the Rams are back in familiar territory. He also added, “If you know, you know,” implying that he knows what his former teammate and team are capable of, having seen it firsthand.

“IYKYK. SuperrrrBowl shawty do ur thang twin!!”

Kupp brought out his old custom KAWS-inspired cleats, which he wore during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season three years ago. His cleats reflected his passion for streetwear and his love for the artist KAWS, also known as Brian Donnelly. His art involves the use of a cast of figurative characters and motifs.

The iconic cleats Kupp wore against the Vikings were a gift from the renowned Dominic Ciambrone, better known as “The Shoe Surgeon.” A master of custom footwear, Ciambrone repurposed a limited-edition Comme des Garçons X KAWS shirt to design the cleats in the Rams’ signature blue and yellow colors, creating a standout look for the star wide receiver.

Currently, the Rams hold the sixth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2000, equating to a 4.8% chance of claiming the Lombardi Trophy. However, while Kupp sported his famous cleats during the game, he had a quiet night with just one catch for a 29-yard gain. No Rams receiver eclipsed 60 yards, as the offense relied on a balanced, collective effort.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered an efficient performance, but he didn’t need to air it out often. The defense took center stage, wreaking havoc on Sam Darnold by sacking him nine times and forcing two turnovers—one of which resulted in a pick-six. Their dominant defensive showing evoked memories of the 2022 unit led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

The Rams are emerging as dark horses in the playoff race. With Stafford and head coach Sean McVay’s postseason experience anchoring the offense, the team has the tools to make a deep run.

However, both sides of the ball will need to elevate their performance in the divisional round against a formidable Eagles squad. It’s time for stars like Cooper Kupp and breakout rookie Puka Nacua to step up as the Rams set their sights on New Orleans and a shot at glory this February.