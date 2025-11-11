mobile app bar

“Never Heard Prime Curse Bro”: Deion Sanders Is Going Viral for His NSFW Sideline Speech to His WR

Samnur Reza
Published

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is a leader of men. He’s like that on the sidelines, in the locker room, at practice, in meetings, and even on social media. Time and again, Sanders’ speeches have gone viral, and his social media posts carry messages of faith, perseverance, and becoming the best version of yourself. But he’s never made headlines for cussing. Well, until now.

That’s right, Sanders has rarely ever been caught using slang or spicy language when he talks. He might drop a “darn” or a “dang” here and there, but that’s about it. Recently, though, that changed.

While his Buffaloes were facing the West Virginia Mountaineers, one of his wide receivers, Joseph Williams, a transfer from Tulsa, complained to Coach Prime that an opponent had spit on him, which understandably ticked him off. But Sanders told his player to walk away, and to drive the message home, he used the N-word, something we’ve almost never seen him do.

“It’s Aight. The toughest [expletive] in the game is the [expletive] that walks away,” Sanders told Joseph.

Many Buffaloes and Sanders fans were caught off guard by his choice of words. They also found it pretty funny, with some saying that this message would definitely fire up and motivate his players.

“Don’t think we [sup]posed to catch Coach talkin like that,” one fan joked. “I ain’t never heard Prime curse bro,” another said with a laughing and crying emoji.

“That got Coach getting out of character,” a third one said, while another quipped, “Snitched on my coach… they gone he a thug now.”

Indeed, some online users weren’t too happy with Prime’s “out of character” cuss words. But most fans found it hilarious, a much-needed breather after the Buffaloes’ third straight loss on Saturday.

Sanders tried Julian Lewis at QB again, and the young passer showed flashes of brilliance. Still, the Buffaloes fell 29-22, dropping to 3-7 and officially losing their postseason bowl eligibility. The team is in a spot no college program wants to be in, and Sanders isn’t just making headlines for his sideline language.

Many are already hyping Sanders up as a potential NFL head coach replacement, especially with several teams struggling around the league, and even a few, like the New York Giants parting ways with their head man, Brian Daboll. That’s not something CU fans would like to hear.

Let’s see if Prime sticks around (he’s previously said he won’t jump to the NFL) and leads the Buffaloes to relevance again next season.

