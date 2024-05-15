Atlanta Falcons News: Kirk Cousins Finally Quashes ‘Beef’ Rumors, Says Things are Already Hard Enough in The NFL

The Atlanta Falcons’ decision to draft Kirk Cousins’ successor in the 2024 NFL draft, just weeks after his free agency acquisition, caught many off guard. However, the veteran quarterback, speaking on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, shrugged off any concerns whatsoever about “beef” with his fellow QB.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins has reassured his fans that he harbors no ill feelings (or ‘Beef,’ as it was asked) towards the Falcons’ choice of Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, asserting that his primary focus remains to bring a Super Bowl title to Atlanta.

“I don’t think there can be (any beef). I don’t think it’s helpful. We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, and it’s hard enough. It’s hard enough. Let’s all be on the same page and try and go win a Super Bowl.” Cousins added.

Facing quarterback woes with three different starters over the past two seasons, the Atlanta Falcons opted to address the issue by securing Kirk Cousins through a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal in free agency. Moreover, it was deemed as a step to stabilize the quarterback position and elevate offensive performance.

In the pre-draft analysis, Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner bore the brunt of criticism from pundits. He appeared to be the missing piece for a team lacking a player with 10 sacks in a season since 2016. However, the Falcons caught everyone off guard by choosing Penix instead of Turner.

Kirk Cousins Reveals if He Would Have Joined The Falcons Knowing They Were Interested in Michael Penix Jr.

In March, Kirk Cousins inked a hefty four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, only for the team to later select Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr.

When asked by WSB-TV’s Zach Klein if he would have signed with Atlanta had he known about their quarterback plans, Cousins responded:

“I don’t really deal in hypotheticals. We could go down that path for a long time, in a lot of ways. It just doesn’t do us any good. So, I’m excited for this opportunity I have. I think it’s a real privilege to be a quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and I’m trying to make good on the opportunity given me, with the way I work each day and the way we play this fall.”

Following the Falcons’ surprising pick of Penix, Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney revealed to ESPN’s Pete Thamel that they were unaware of Atlanta’s decision until the draft clock started ticking. McCartney expressed “frustration and confusion” within Cousins’ camp.

It was obviously a difficult scenario for all parties concerned, but now that the team has had their internal discussions, the attention should shift to the upcoming season, as Kirk stated.