New Backup Carson Wentz “Can Make Every Throw,” Patrick Mahomes Reckons

After playing with 4 teams in eight seasons, Carson Wentz’s career took a massive leap as the Chiefs signed him for a one-year deal in April 2024. Wentz, who was the number 2 pick in the 2016 Draft is now the backup QB of Patrick Mahomes. The 31-year-old’s signing is a boost as it helps manage Mahomes’ workload. In addition, the quarterback is confident that the Chiefs can thrive with Wentz.

Mahomes spoke after the mandatory minicamp on Thursday in which he detailed his backup QB’s specialties and explained why he is a smart choice. The three-time MVP revealed the #11 veteran “asks a lot of questions” and is a “great dude” who is “super talented.”

“You see why he was on pace to win the MVP. You see, the guy can make every throw, he is smart, intelligent, asks a lot of questions, and he is been in similar offenses before. So it’s easy for him to pick it up I think. But I mean, he is super talented. That’s the first thing I saw.”

The former Eagles and Rams star has thrown for 22,292 yards and 153 touchdowns in the NFL in 8 seasons. However, his inability to be a regular member of any team following the five-year stint in Philly led to setbacks in his career. He even had to wait as a free agent for a long while in 2023.

Interestingly, in the one game he played for the Rams in the 2023-24 season, the North Carolina native scored three touchdowns against the 49ers, which proved his form. Besides Mahomes and Wentz, the Chiefs QB room consists of Chad Henne and Matt Moore. However, the former Bison QB has sealed the No. 2 spot because of his experience and previous records.

Meanwhile, in the June 7 presser after the practice, Wentz outlined what he’s witnessed from the Chiefs future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes, and how it makes him special.

Carson Wentz Gets Real on Patrick Mahomes

The experienced quarterback spoke about Mahomes’s anticipatory throws and quick processing of the game, to denote how the 28-year-old is preparing for the Chiefs’ three-peat. In addition, Wentz explained how he has learned more by watching Mahomes play at the practice facility.

“Just seeing him live in practice, he processes the game really quick. You can see that coming in. He calls protections, he’s in and out of the huddle, throwing anticipatory throws, like all that stuff you see from afar, but it’s just fun to see it. It’s fun to see,” he added, when asked about Mahomes.

Indeed, the Chiefs know the importance of a backup, as Chad Henne, who replaced an injured Mahomes in 2022, led the team to a 27-20 win against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round. It is the same role the Chiefs expect Wentz to fill, in case of an injury.

With an impressive skill set and the luxury of experience, Andy Reid’s men seem to have ticked the right box, in selecting Carson Wentz, as the backup of Patrick Mahomes.