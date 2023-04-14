New NFL Helmets: Will the “Quarterback Special” Helmets Aid in Preventing Concussions?

As many predicted, the Tua Tagovailoa incident has indeed brought some much-needed changes to the 2023 season. However, it is probably not what anyone was expecting. Instead of being hit with new regulations or changes in the NFL concussion protocols, fans have been introduced to a new variation of equipment. One that could possibly reduce the number of concussions suffered by QBs: a QB-special helmet.

Concussion issues started taking centerstage once again last year. After Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions in the span of a few weeks. This incident brought into question multiple things, specifically the NFL’s concussion testing protocols. However, it seems the NFL and the NFLPA have decided to try out a new avenue altogether to solve this problem.

VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX QB: The helmet designed to protect QBs

VICIS, a relative newcomer to the field, is continuing its trend of creating position-specific helmets. After designing helmets to cater to offensive and defensive linemen, they have now released one that is specifically made with QBs in mind. According to reports, the new helmet performs 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by QBs last season.

It seems the NFL is all for position-specific helmets. “Helmets customized to the unique experiences of a position group promote player safety,” says Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing Player Health and Safety. “This is the next evolution in a rapidly advancing market for improved helmets. We’re proud to share the data necessary to design and build better equipment.”

How easy will it be for the NFL to prompt players to change helmets?

NFL players are notoriously attached to their helmets. If anyone remembers the Aaron Rodgers saga, they’ll know that it is incredibly difficult to force players into changing their helmets. However, the NFL and the NFLPA are confident that once the results of tests, and after the helmet starts performing on the field, the players themselves will opt to change.

As for future designs, it seems the focus will now shift to creating helmets for wide receivers or defensive backs. Although they do not suffer as many impacts as a QB, the ones they do encounter are often at high speeds. Apparently, labs to test this kind of impact will start functioning in 2024. What new changes to equipment should we expect in the future?