Are Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow friends? Look into AFC’s top QBs’ relationship

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 27/01/2023

Credit: USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are set to take center stage in a battle for AFC supremacy, and meanwhile, it’s worth it to take a look into their relationship.

The Chiefs and Bengals are the best teams in the AFC. Kansas City dominated the regular season en route to the first seed once again, finishing at 14-3.

Cincinnati started the year off on the wrong foot, going 0-2 to begin the year. That start brought up questions about whether Cincinnati was the latest team to suffer a Super Bowl hangover and if their 2021-22 Super Bowl run was something of a one-time thing.

They quickly proved everyone wrong by winning the next 12 of their 14 games which included an 8-game win streak to end the year. Counting the two playoff games they’ve won against the Ravens and Bills, they’ve now won their last 10 games.

This matchup truly will be a test of the two best AFC teams, and given the history between these two teams recently, it’ll be all the more exciting.

Are Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes friends?

There’s no official confirmation of the two top quarterbacks in the league being friends, but the general implication is that the two are on good terms with each other, and they both have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.

Mahomes spoke highly about Burrow’s leadership last year before the Chiefs and Bengals met in week 17.

“He has that special knack where he can lead anybody,” Mahomes explained about Burrow. “No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”

Joe Burrow returned the favor earlier this season, indicating that there simply is nobody better than Mahomes.

Coming into this game, Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes. The Bengals would win that week 17 matchup before finding themselves playing the Chiefs again in the AFC Championship game last year. They won 27-24 in overtime, and they beat Kansas City again this year in the regular season.

The stage is set for an epic fourth contest between the two. Mahomes definitely has his record against Burrow on his mind and will use it as extra fuel for the game.

