Randi Mahomes Shares She “Begged” Son Patrick To Stay Another Year in College

Kansas City Chiefs‘ star quarterback’s mother, Randi Mahomes, recently opened up about the emotional journey of watching her son transition from college athlete to NFL superstar. In a heartfelt conversation on “The Mom Game” podcast, she revealed her desire for her son to savor his college time a little longer.

Advertisement

Like many parents, Randi grappled with the challenge of guiding her son’s career path without pushing him into a future he might regret. Knowing Patrick wasn’t solely focused on football, she urged him to spend another year in college to explore his options and know all life had to offer.

“I wanted him to play everything and enjoy being a kid,” Randi shared. “Even in college, I begged him to stay another year, just because once you leave, you’re faced with grown-up decisions. You never get that time back.”

As many fans know, Patrick excelled in multiple sports during his college years. With a former MLB pitcher for a father, baseball was also a serious option for his future. However, Patrick ultimately chose to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Moreover, Randi Mahomes’ hesitation wasn’t because she did not have faith in her son’s abilities. Rather, it stemmed from a motherly instinct to ensure her child was making the right choice for his future.

And as Patrick Mahomes’ success in the NFL continues to soar. It can be clearly said that the decision to leave his final year of eligibility has paid off in spades even though it was difficult for his mother at the time.

Randi Mahomes Wished For Patrick To Avoid The Same Mistakes She Made

Randi Mahomes continued, sharing her hope that Patrick would avoid walking in her youthful missteps. She admitted to being “hard-headed” in high school, often quitting activities she now barely remembers. This experience fueled her desire for Patrick to fully explore his options.

She recalled a pivotal moment during Patrick’s sophomore summer when he considered quitting football. With motherly intuition, Randi gently explained how he might feel watching from the sidelines, wondering “what if?” This conversation proved crucial in shaping Patrick’s future.

“He was always wanting to play sports but football wasn’t the number one. And then after he decided to stay on one more year with football is when he earned the position that he wanted and he started breaking records and started doing what I knew he could do. It’s just that football wasn’t his thing.” She added.

As Patrick’s success in football grew, he eventually told his mother he felt it was his calling. Despite her personal preference for basketball and baseball, Randi fully supported her son’s choice. Her unwavering support continues today, even as Patrick handles being a global superstar.

Randi’s ultimate goal was simple: ensure Patrick lived without regrets. Her guidance, rooted in maternal love and personal experience, helped shape not just an NFL superstar, but a young father confident in his life choices.