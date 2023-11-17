New Team Named Favorite Landing Spot For Bill Belichick After Patriots Hit Record Low Under His Coaching

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick leaves the field after an NFL International Series game against the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots, once a dominant force in the NFL under Coach Bill Belichick, are experiencing an alarming downturn. Following crushing defeats to the Cowboys and Saints by over 30 points each, the team’s fortunes briefly looked up with a surprise win against the Bills.

However, this victory did little to steady the ship, as the Patriots have since lost three consecutive games, including a disheartening 10-6 defeat to the Colts in Germany. The struggles of the Patriots are perhaps best exemplified by the performance of quarterback Mac Jones.

In a critical moment against the Colts, Jones, who was driving the team toward a potential lead, threw a baffling interception to Julian Blackmon, squandering a golden opportunity. In response, Belichick benched Jones for backup Bailey Zappe, who, in a twist of fate, ended the game with another interception.

The future of Bill Belichick with the Patriots has become doubtful. However, despite the team’s disappointing performance, owner Robert Kraft seems reluctant to fire Belichick mid-season. Ian Rapoport from NFL Network has an interesting take on the Bill Belichick situation with the Patriots.

He believes that if the team chooses to let go of Belichick, trading him could be a smarter move than just firing him. This way, the Patriots could actually gain something valuable in return, such as a draft pick. And a new favorite team has already emerged as Belichick’s landing spot.

Washington Commanders: A New Horizon for Bill Belichick?

Amidst this backdrop, the Washington Commanders have emerged as a potential new destination for Belichick. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk hinted at a possible trade for Belichick to the Commanders. This news has stirred the New England fanbase, which is already experiencing mixed feelings about their coach’s tenure.

The possibility of Belichick moving to the Commanders has elicited varied reactions from fans. Some expressed skepticism, doubting whether Commanders owner Dan Snyder would bring in a coach of Belichick’s caliber. A user commented, “Dan Snyder would never hire a coach who is actually good. This is not happening.”

Another one mentioned, “He would turn that team into Super Bowl contenders instantly.”

A fan commented, “Commanders just gave away their two best edge rushers, lol. Bill is a defensive-minded head coach. He would have his hands full.”

A comment read, “Bill Belichick teaming up with Magic Johnson?”

The Washington Commanders, amidst a rebuild and under new ownership, are seen as a likely landing spot for the legendary coach. Fans are reacting to these developments with a mix of humor, skepticism, and optimism. If he is not sacked, it is highly speculated that Belichick will opt to retire after the end of this season. The Patriots have not been the same since Brady’s exit and all fingers are pointing towards the coach, many even questioning his legendary status.