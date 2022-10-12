Peyton Manning, who’s donated $3 million for college football, received $1 million for his kid’s hospital

Peyton Manning has done a lot for the game of football, but he’s also looked to make inroads outside, giving back to his community however he can.

The legendary quarterback had a career most quarterbacks would dream of having. He finished with two Super Bowl titles, and he probably has the greatest regular season year by a quarterback ever.

That year, he passed for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, both records, and both records that people won’t come close to catching in some time.

Although Brady holds most of the passing records, Manning would definitely have shattered them if he kept playing for as long as Brady has been at the same level.

Unfortunately, Manning did wear down towards the end of his career. He won a Super Bowl to finish it off, but the team did not win because of him. He had the most turnovers in the league, and he was benched at one point too.

Peyton Manning is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team! 🏆 2x Super Bowl Champion

🏆 5x NFL MVP (’03, ’04, ’08, ’09, ’13)

🏆 7x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler

🏆 Set single-season NFL records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55) in 2013 pic.twitter.com/KXFZK6Huas — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

Peyton Manning finds ways to give back to communities

Outside of the NFL, Manning is finding a way to make sure he’s involved with everyone and uses his money wisely. One of the biggest things he’s done is donating to the Tennessee football program.

In 2015, he donated $3 million donation to the University of Tennessee football program. Of course, Manning was a Tennesse alum, and he set his NFL career on track at college, playing so well to where he was selected first overall.

Among Manning’s other charitable work, he has a very deep connection with what was formerly known as St. Vincent’s Children’s Hospital, renamed Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in 2007.

Manning has donated enormous amounts of money to the hospital, and he’s also tried to be more than just an overseeing benefactor. He’s talked to patients and staff, building connections and taking time to build relationships with everyone involved including the families of patients.

Former Colts tight end Dallas Clark also found a way to raise money for the hospital too. He took part in the VinFast Ironman World Championship, completing a two-day triathlon in 13 hours, quarter-hour, and 40 seconds. In doing so, he raised $1 million, and the funds were directed towards Peyton Manning Kids’ Hospital and College of Iowa Stead Kids’ Hospital.

