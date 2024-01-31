Fact Check: Was a Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom Flag Actually Buried Under Allegiant Stadium by a Construction Worker?

There has been juicy chatter circulating about a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan allegedly burying the team’s flag underneath the Allegiant Stadium, seven years ago. The wild and captivating story has been making waves in the Chiefs’ Kingdom and beyond since 2017.

Moreover, with the team now heading to the Super Bowl and set to play at the very same stadium, several media houses have made the tale reach the fever of headlines. The Sports Director at KLAS-TV and 8 News, Chris Maathius, decided to get to the bottom of this rumor. He hopped on a mission to uncover the truth behind this mysterious story.

The saga unfolded with two ardent Kansas City Chiefs supporters actively involved in constructing the future abode of the Las Vegas Raiders. One fan, Chris Scherzer captured a moment, photographing the second fan Gerard DeCosta proudly displaying a Kansas City Chiefs flag at the construction site. According to local labor union leader Tommy White, DeCosta has long been an avid Chiefs fan.

Now, Scherzer shared the photo of DeCosta holding the flag and claimed it was entombed in soil and encased in concrete prior to the construction of the stadium. This revelation sparked outrage in Raider Nation. Mark Badain, then-president of the Raiders, reached out to Tommy White to verify the authenticity of the claim.

White had to locate DeCosta for clarification and that is when his crucial role started in uncovering the hoax, per ABC27. When he reached out to Gerard DeCosta with questions about the purportedly buried flag, DeCosta promptly handed it over. He revealed the truth and admitted to the elaborate ruse.

“He just told me the full story about it. This is his flag. It’s never been buried.” White said.

DeCosta, the mastermind behind this Chiefs’ history bluff seven years ago, is now hoping to witness the Super Bowl in Las Vegas so that he can publicly dismiss the myth.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Star Patrick Mahomes Surprised A Young Fan With Super Bowl Tickets A Month Ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes donned the role of Santa in a heartwarming gesture post-Christmas, delighting young fan Issac Murdock with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. Murdock was initially at the Chiefs’ facility for what he believed to be a routine interview about the MVP quarterback, however, his experience took an extraordinary turn.

Mid-interview, Mahomes made a surprise entrance, presenting Murdock with the coveted Super Bowl tickets, crafting a timeless memory for the young fan.

Issac Murdock’s eyes welled up with disbelief and joy as Patrick Mahomes, his idol, presented him with Super Bowl tickets. Such heartwarming gestures resonate deeply with fans and most probably become one of their greatets memories.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are recognized for their active role in the Kansas City community. They continue to honor the commitment to uplifting lives and creating positive impacts beyond the field.