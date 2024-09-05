“New York Jets, Pound for Pound, Have the Best Roster in AFC”: Adam Schein Backs Aaron Rodgers’ Army

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season could see the resurgence of the New York Jets as the return of Aaron Rodgers bolsters the team’s offensive capabilities and Adam Schein claims that the ‘pound for pound’ best team can make a run for the Super Bowl.

While talking on CBS, he claimed that the team could be a Super Bowl contender as it has one of the best lineups in the AFC this season with Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall on the offense:

“The New York Jets pound for pound have the best roster in the AFC. Aaron Rodgers is back and healthy, and Garrett Wilson is going to be his Davante Adams. Breece Hall is the best running back not named Christian McCaffrey. They have three new starters on the offensive line.”

The pairing of Rodgers and Wilson could be the key to the Jets’ success. Schein claimed that Wilson would step up to play a role similar to Adams in the Packers.

Rodgers played eight seasons with Adams at the Packers and scored 622 passes, 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns to become one of the best QB-WR teams in the NFL.

Young receiver Wilson averaged 1000+ yards in his two seasons with the team and was named offensive rookie of the season, the last pillar of the offence would be the rushing abilities of Breece Hall, one of the fastest runners in the NFL was also named the Jets’ difference maker by Bill Belichick.

Adding to his ‘best team’ claim, he stated that even without Hasson Reddick, the defense can put a challenge in front of any opponent and is a ‘top five’ in the AFC. Reddick is negotiating a contract with the team and has been a no-show in the team practice.

However, the team’s showing will majorly depend on veteran QB Rodgers, after he failed to deliver in his debut with the Jets last season. And luckily for them, it seems he is ready for the challenge.

Rodgers is looking healthy after a disastrous 2023

Last season, the Jets had a lot of expectations from Rodgers. The team brought him in a trade from the Packers after he gave one of the best performances of his career in the past 15 years. Rodgers was keen to play a long-term role with the Jets and even took a massive pay cut to make it happen.

In the 2022 season, he was in excellent form with 3695 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to his name but as soon as he landed in New York, his injury sidelined him for the whole season.

This season, Rodgers was seen sweating it hard in training and if he manages to get back to his 2022 form, the team can surely make a playoff run or even a run to the Super Bowl. During training camp, he had a more intensive workload compared to his typical practice regimen to help him regain his form and sharpen his skills after an entire season of rest.