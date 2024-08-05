mobile app bar

New York Star & Bearcats Legend Celebrates “Sauce Gardner Day” in Cincinnati

Anushree Gupta
Published

New York Star & Bearcats Legend Celebrates "Sauce Gardner Day" in Cincinnati

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; New York Jets corner back Sauce Gardner poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Defensive rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In other football news, Cincinnati officially declared August 4th as “Sauce Gardner Day” in honor of Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner’s impact on the city and the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Mayor Aftab Pureval made the announcement following Gardner’s graduation last Friday, recognizing one of Cincinnati’s most cherished sports icons.

Gardner has already etched his name in the history books with a stellar start in the big league. Two First-Team All-Pro nods, two Pro Bowl selections, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in just two years in the Big Apple speak volumes about his athletic prowess.

The star cornerback had no less of an impact with the Bearcats either, from clinching First-Team All-AAC honors three times to winning the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award right before declaring for the draft.

Following the announcement, Gardner took to social media to share the news with his fanbase, tweeting a picture of the official proclamation. “Today is ‘Sauce Gardner Day’ in Cincinnati,” he wrote in the caption.

Gardner’s legacy as a ‘Bearcats legend’ and a ‘New York Jets star’ will be etched in Cincinnati’s history with the celebration of “Sauce Gardner Day.” And fans are quite convinced that Gardner deserved every bit of the recognition.

Fans pour out love as Gardner receives well-deserved recognition

Gardner made a name for himself in Cincinnati with his lockdown coverage, going nearly 1,000 career coverage snaps without giving up a single touchdown. His stats were nothing if not impressive, with 99 combined tackles, 16 passes defended, and nine interceptions.

His other accolades only strengthen his case, so it’s no wonder that almost every fan flocked to the comments to congratulate the star cornerback. Some even predicted that New York will have its own ‘Sauce Gardner Day’ very soon, given that the player’s trajectory is only upwards. See for yourselves:

With the start of the new season just around the corner, “Sauce Gardner Day” is the perfect moment to lift the spirits of this talented player. This recognition is not just a shoutout to his wonderful past but also a celebration of what’s to come in his future.

