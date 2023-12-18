“Next Philip Rivers”: Photo Revealing Tua Tagovailoa and Wife Annah Gore Expecting Second Child Makes Internet Go Crazy

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), kisses his wife Anne Gore, before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns during NFL action Sunday November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Photos Cleveland Browns V Miami Dolphins 08

Tua Tagovailoa is known for keeping his personal life guarded. In a recent twist of events, he found himself in the spotlight with a photo posted by Dolphins superfan Big E. His tweet suggested that the quarterback and his wife, Annah Gore, are expecting their second child.

The image circulated widely, heightening the curiosity of the fans around the quarterback’s eventful expectation. A photo of the couple posing together in matching ensembles made circles on X (formerly Twitter). Big E also expressed his excitement on the tweet and congratulated the Dolphins QB and his family. The caption read,

“The holidays ate bringing a new addition to the Tagovailoa family, Congratulations, again, to Tua and his family.”

Tua and his wife seem happier than ever, posing for the camera. Fans couldn’t hold their excitement over the news and took to the comments to shower praise on the Tagovailoa family.

Tua Tagovailoa Preparing to Welcome Second Child Amidst a Successful Season

Fans seemed ecstatic as they congratulated the Tagovailoa family. Most fans had amusing reactions to appreciate Tua for making strides in his personal life alongside his professional one. One fan in particular used crude humor, calling Tua the ‘next Phillip Rivers’, who is a proud father of ten children.

A fan playfully called him ‘busy’ on and off the field.

Another one in line caught the matching ensembles calling the couple ‘too cute!’

A fan had an interesting way of complementing the quarterback.

A fan seemed particularly excited about the growing family, writing,

This Christmas is definitely special for Tagovailoa, as was the previous Thanksgiving. He and his wife, Annah, welcomed their first son in Nov. 2022. The NFL star shared his early fatherhood journey with the Dolphins Nation and added how it can be quite unpredictable.

“It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life. It’s like nothing that I’ve ever experienced. There’s no playbook for this,” Tagovailoa said.

In the same interview, Tua expressed that he has a special place for kids in his heart. He couldn’t get enough of the fact that he had a kid of his own. Again, with a new family on the way, his 2023 season has become more special after a successful season as the Miami Dolphins quarterback.