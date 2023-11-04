Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife: All You Need to Know About Annah Gore

Tua Tagovailoa maintains a reserved stance on his personal life, even when it comes to his wife. In July 2022, the NFL star tied the knot with Annah Gore in a discreet wedding ceremony in Florida.

Advertisement

The Miami Dolphins quarterback and his partner chose to keep her wedding a private affair. However, their marital status became public knowledge when NFL radio host Andy Slater shared the news on August 2, 2022, via Twitter, revealing that Tua Tagovailoa had tied the knot two weeks prior, as relayed by a clergy source.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndySlater/status/1554559698652672000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

How Did Annah and Tagovailoa meet?

Tua and Annah’s relationship had its roots in their high school days and continued as they pursued their educations at the University of Alabama. Their love story began during their college years, and they’ve been a couple for a long time. Although they’ve maintained a private stance about their relationship, news of their marriage became public, leading Tua Tagovailoa to express his preference for keeping his personal life private.

He acknowledged that the world doesn’t always respect that choice while emphasizing the importance of privacy. Tua and Annah seemed to have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby, as the former Alabama standout openly discussed fatherhood during the Thanksgiving season. The couple named their boy Ace.

“It’s very unique how having a child impacts how you see things differently in life,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s like nothing that I’ve ever experienced. There’s no playbook for this.“

Currently, in his fourth season with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa faced a challenging decision after experiencing three concussions during the 2022 season. Retirement briefly crossed his mind as he navigated these health concerns.

All You Need to Know About Tua’s Wife Annah Gore

Annah Gore, similar to her husband Tua Tagovailoa, prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. Scouring her Instagram reveals that her birthday falls on June 11, and her parents are Christina and Gary Gore, a realtor and a private wealth CEO, respectively. Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, she works as a businesswoman in the corporate sector and resides with her spouse.

Advertisement

Gore stepped into the limelight when she became a regular presence at Miami Dolphins games, eagerly supporting her husband from the sidelines. Tua Tagovailoa’s wife is a young entrepreneur who boasts an estimated net worth of $300,000, as reported by Married Celeb. Her specific business endeavors remain undisclosed, leaving room for curiosity.

Given her marital status with Tua, one might presume she enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Tua is a high-earning NFL QB with a substantial net worth. His acquisition of a $1.65 million mansion in Davie, Florida, adds to their opulent living. The sprawling residence encompasses 5,2000 square feet, featuring six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.