NFL 2024: Rookie Caleb Williams, Jared Goff Match in TDs and Interceptions Ahead of Week 6

The last time NFL fans saw Jared Goff play football, they witnessed history. In Week 4, Goff completed the most passes without an incompletion in league history while leading the Detroit Lions to a shootout victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Since their Sunday Night Football showing against the Houston Texans in Week 2, the Chicago Bears have hidden in the obscurity of the NFL’s 1:00 p.m. E.T. window. As a result, the lasting impression most fans have of Caleb Williams is mediocrity.

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick threw for just 174 yards and two interceptions in a loss that night. But in his last two contests, he has dominated his competition. Williams has played so well, in fact, that he and Goff have nearly identical stats through five weeks.

Yes. Ahead of Week 6 of the 2024 NFL campaign, Williams and Goff have the same number of touchdown passes (5) and interceptions (4). Williams (1,091) has also has 76 more passing yards than Goff (1,051), but does have the benefit of an extra game.

Despite their similarities, most metrics view Goff as the better quarterback so far this season. However, the gap between the two isn’t as massive as you may believe. Goff currently sits 24th in ESPN’s QBR. His rating (44.0) is only slightly higher than Williams’ 36.3, which ranks 29th.

Will Jared Goff or Caleb Williams play better this weekend?

Both Goff and Williams have a great opportunity to shine in Week 6. Goff and the Lions, coming off their bye, are traveling south to face the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit is looking for revenge after losing to Dallas by one point due to a controversial officiating decision last season. The Cowboys will be without edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, which should give Goff ample time in the pocket.

Across the pond earlier in the day, Williams and the Bears are matching up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams will be playing with his full compliment of receivers – D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze – for the third straight game. In the past two outings, he completed 71.2% of his passes for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Either man could easily outshine the other, but Williams has the edge. Jacksonville allows the most passing yards per game (287.8) and ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (105.6). Dallas is the opposite. The Cowboys give up the 10th-fewest pass yards per contest (194.4), but yield the 10th-most rushing yards per game (135.0).

Detroit’s dominance on the ground – 151.2 rush yards per game on offense, seventh-best in the league – behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery could lead the Lions to run the ball early and often against their opponent’s bad run defense. Williams won’t have the same luxury against Jacksonville. As a result, he should have the better Week 6 statistics.