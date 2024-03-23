“He’s Clearly Not Worth More”: Former Chiefs OT Defends Kansas City Trading L’Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs finally put an end to the saga surrounding L’Jarius Sneed by trading him to the Titans with a 2024 7th-round pick for a 2025 3rd-round pick and a 2024 7th-round pick. Despite playing a pivotal role last season during their run to consecutive Super Bowl victories, Kansas City was unwilling to pay his market price.

While the fans chalked up the decision as a cost of winning championships, they were left flabbergasted by the terms of this trade. Many felt that the Chiefs were fleeced by the Titans and the front office could have gotten better draft capital. Chiefs fans expected teams to give up at least a 2nd round pick for their star CB. As per Spotrac, Sneed signed a 4 year, $76,000,000 contract with Tennessee. The contract includes $55 million in guaranteed money and he will be taking home $19 million annually.

The former Chiefs Offensive Tackle and Super Bowl champion, Mitchell Schwartz put out a series of Tweets on X( formerly Twitter) explaining how the trade works and why the defending champs got what they deserved based on certain factors. He defended Veech and the organization for getting the best they could.

Schwartz stated that fans should stop complaining. He contends, “You’re not JUST trading Sneed. Factoring in the contract the other team needs to pay, age, and medicals, he’s clearly not worth more than that. KC traded him for the most they could get.” Given he is 28, on a franchise tag and has issues with his knees, and the fact that Sneed wanted to be paid like other DBs in the league, the franchise got the most they could.

He even defended the Chief’s Corner’s decision to demand a big lucrative contract. He stated that L’Jarius Sneed asking for $20 million is not preposterous because the going rate for a top Corner in the league hovers around this much and Jaire Alexander got a somewhat bigger contract of $21 million two years ago when the cap space was only $208 million.

While many were satisfied with how Schwartz dealt with all the questions and comments and accepted that the front office knew what they are doing, however, some of the fans still questioned the trade.

Chiefdom Responds to the L’Jarius Sneed Trade

The former OT engaged in a lengthy conversation with the fans on X, putting out a series of posts explaining his stance on the Sneed trade. Many fans stuck to their convictions and stated that the franchise didn’t get an appropriate compensation for their star corner. Others said if it were up to them, they could have kept him for a year on the tag because his performances were worth that money. While they are happy to see him get compensated fairly, they still can’t fathom how they got lowballed. A fan felt that the Titans took advantage of the Chiefs. Fans said,

The Chiefs are no stranger to trading their best players like Sneed, especially after lifting the Lombardy Trophy. They traded Charvarius Ward after the 2019 SB win and then traded their best receiver Tyreek Hill when they thought they could get a good price for him. They still managed to win consecutive Super Bowls without him. Kansas City has always been stingy when it comes to paying big money.

But that’s what the winning teams do. They know how to keep building rosters capable of winning trophies. The Patriots did it. Even when Brady left money on the table, the team found cheap pieces to build rosters rather than overpaying players. Defending champions still have enough depth in the position and Trent McDuffie will now take over for L’Jarius Sneed in that secondary.