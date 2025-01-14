NFL Analyst Hints Shedeur Sanders is an “Overachiever” Because of Deion Sanders: “If You Break Him Down…”

Shedeur Sanders bid farewell to college football after recording 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024-25 season. The star quarterback is now focused on the 2025 NFL Draft. He has hinted his interest in joining the New York Giants. However, several analysts question whether Shedeur’s success is a product of his abilities or the “Coach Prime” effect.

Advertisement

In an exclusive chat on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared that a prominent figure around the league described Shedeur as an “overachiever.” Notably, Jeremiah agreed with the assessment, calling it a “great thought” and explained why this comparison makes sense to him.

“Somebody brought up a great thought on him the other day when I was talking to him (Shedeur Sanders) around the league. He said it sounds weird to say it because of his dad, but he said Shedeur is an overachiever. Like the sum is greater than the individual parts. If you break him down with the traits, the size, the arm strength, the explosive athleticism, the twitch, he might not be enamored. But he knows how to play the position.”

While Jeremiah didn’t discount the influence of Deion Sanders, he emphasized that Shedeur’s positional awareness should not be overlooked, suggesting that his success is due to two factors: 1) Shedeur’s own football IQ, and 2) the Deion Sanders effect.

Jeremiah also weighed in on Shedeur’s chances in the NFL Draft 2025, noting that the scouts remain divided on the former Colorado QB’s potential.

“Some teams are really going to like him, and some teams aren’t. Because he doesn’t have the exceptional size, he doesn’t have an exceptional arm, he’s not an exceptional athlete. He’s really, really solid. His superpower is accuracy, touch, anticipation. His throwing skills are great,” Jeremiah concluded.

At the moment, Shedeur is not the frontrunner for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After being the favorite for over two months, Shedeur moved from +105 to -110, while Miami’s Cam Ward shifted from -125 to +155, taking the top spot.

Currently, the two teams with the best odds to select Shedeur are the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. The New York Giants (No. 3 pick), the New England Patriots (No.4 pick), Jacksonville Jaguars (No.5 pick) and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 pick), are also among the favorites.

Should Shedeur be drafted early, he’ll have the task of proving his critics wrong and showing that he is more than just an “overachiever.”