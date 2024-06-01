NFL Analyst Teases How the New Kickoff Rule Could Prompt the Steelers to Use Justin Fields on Special Teams

Justin Fields had an uncertain trajectory with the Chicago Bears until the team finally traded the 25-year-old QB to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. This trade opened up a new opportunity for Fields, who has shown flashes of excellence. However, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero believes that this opportunity is bigger than the chance of playing only as a backup to Russell Wilson.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Pelissero addressed the ongoing speculation about Justin Fields playing on the special teams and even emphasized that it isn’t as crazy as it sounds. The new kickoff rule in the NFL allows teams to potentially play their best athletes as kick returners, and Fields could potentially become a game-changer for special teams’ strategies.

“I think that in some capacity we’ll see Justin Fields out there this season. There’ll be a Fields package. I’m not going to say that he’s going to be returning kicks, but I think that you will find a way,” Pelissero explained.

The new kickoff rule has been designed to reduce injuries while keeping the strategic element of the game intact. Before 2024, NFL kickoff rules favored kicking the ball directly through the end zone for a touchback.

This year, special teams coordinators are excited about the changes because they allow for more strategizing. So Justin Fields, known for his agility and ability to make big plays, could be a valuable asset in the kickoff return game. Pelissero pointed out,

“I don’t think Justin Fields returning kicks is a crazy idea just because he’s that good of an athlete. A lot of what he does, if you look at his highlights, they look like kick returns. It’s him finding a crease and then just out running everybody.”

While it’s unconventional to use a backup quarterback in this role, Justin Fields’ exceptional athleticism makes it a viable consideration.

Is That All for Justin Fields in the Steelers?

Justin Fields is already prepared to take on the starting role if Russell Wilson doesn’t meet the standard. According to Pelissero, the Steelers have also made it clear that they want Wilson to know there is no room for mistakes. Therefore, there’s a good chance the Steelers Nation will get to see Fields take the field, considering how competitive the AFC North gets.

“They’re putting everything that they have behind Russell Wilson,” Pelissero said. “They want Russ to know, they want the locker room to know that this is the guy. We also know that if Russ plays like he did at times last year and certainly like he did in 2022, then it’s going to be really complicated for him to maintain that job for the entire season.”

Though it might seem like the bitter truth for the Steelers starting quarterback, even Russell Wilson isn’t averse to the idea of having Justin Fields step into the mix at times. In fact, Wilson praised Fields’ talent recently, stating,

“Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL. You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus,” via TribLive.

Now that the possibility of Justin Fields’ innovative role is on the table, the Steelers should be considering Fields as a bigger asset in the upcoming season. Leveraging his athleticism and versatility to maximize their offensive options can lead them to rule the sweat-breaking AFC North.