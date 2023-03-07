NFL Draft 2023: Potential Top 5 Picks Who Can Dominate Draft Day

This year’s NFL Combine is finally over. The week-long affair has given quite a few college athletes a chance to showcase themselves to NFL teams. With the NFL Draft just around 2 months away, everyone is on the edge of their seats already, trying to figure out which team will pick who. Well, It looks like we will be dipping our toe in those waters as well.

The Combine gave NFL fans some sort of an understanding as to what is up for grabs on draft day. Many came into the Combine knowing only Bryce Young’s name. However, names such as C.J Stroud and Nolan Smith are now being said in the same breath, and with the same intent. So, which one of these talented players is getting the best of the best rookie contracts for the 2023 season?

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia Bulldogs – Chicago Bears

The Bears still hold on to their #1 pick for the draft, and fortunately for them, they don’t quite need a QB. However, their defense and their offense need massive revamps. Picking the Bulldogs’ defensive tackle might be a great way for them to ensure they don’t give away as many points as they did last season. Fixing the offense could be something that they can do in free agency, or later down the draft.

2. Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide – Houston Texans

The Texans are in a dire need of a QB, and will most definitely pounce upon Young if he is available. Young may be on the shorter side when it comes to QBs. However, he is a phenomenal player, especially in the pocket. Bagging Young could possibly alleviate most of the issues in their offense, though there is still a lot of work to be done.

3. Will Anderson, Alabama Crimson Tide – Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are in a tight spot with their starting QB Kyler Murray. However, it is unlikely that they will go on to pick another in this draft. What they could really use, is an edge rusher, and Will Anderson might just be the best prospect in that position. While scoring points is as important as stopping the opposition from scoring, getting a high-end edge rusher would be a boost to their withering defense.

4. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Buckeyes – Indianapolis Colts

Like the Texans, the Colts are also desperate for a QB. With the prospect of drafting Young gone, they will no doubt happily settle for the next best player on the list: C.J. Stroud. Thankfully for the Colts, Stroud has a towering physique, and will probably be able to survive most of the hard sacks he will face, given the Colts’ track record with QBs. Will Pat McAfee approve of this pick?

5. Quentin Johnston, TCU Horned Frogs – Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks did not have a poor enough season to warrant a #5 pick. However, thanks to a rather expensive trade (or blunder) from the Broncos, the Seahawks now have the option to pick a top-end player for themselves. What better opportunity to pick a receiver to help the ever-improving Geno Smith? The most likely pick here would be Quentin Johnston, the top WR prospect for this year’s NFL draft.

