NFL Draft 2024: Everything You Need to Know From Who’s the Host, to Where to Watch and When Draft Takes Place

The 2023-24 NFL season is over and the off-season is upon us. The first big highlight of the offseason, the NFL Draft. And the NFL Draft in 2024 is going to be a 3-day Event from April 25th to April 27th, in Detroit, Michigan. Hosted at MI in Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza of the downtown area, the schedule will look like this:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at noon ET.

Detroit hosts the 2024 draft after a stellar season that ended in the NFC Championship Game. In a season where they got to host and win playoff games, the city yet again gets a chance to gather around for football’s biggest off season event.

And what better way to do that than to welcome the newest, brightest talent that the NFL brings in this year. As far as the draft order is concerned, Chicago Bears get the first pick, which they acquired from the Panthers. They will be followed by the Commanders and Jerod Mayo’s New England Patriots are scheduled to take the third pick to Boston.

Where to Watch the NFL Draft 2024?

The draft will be available to watch on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN. If one has cable subscriptions, they can catch the ABC channel for free as well to catch the 3 days of action filled draft.

Who are the Top Picks for NFL Draft 2024?

Top Draft Picks for 2024 include QBs Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr and Drake Maye. At the same time, WR Malik Nabers and OT Joe Alt are also predicted to go in the top 5 to top 10.

The chatter around the league is that the 2024 draft class is full of elite QBs capable for changing around franchises. Although the success rate of successful college QBs making it in the NFL is worrisome, the new examples of Joe Burrow and CJ Stroud can provide home to teams like the Patriots, who are in the market for a QB and have the highest pick for them in three decades.

Where Will the NFL Draft 2025 Take Place?

NFL Draft 2025 will be held in Green Bay, in the month of April next year. It will make Green Bay the ninth city to host the NFL Draft after it was taken on the road. When the football crazed city was given the hosting rights last year, Packers president Mark Murphy said,

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team.”