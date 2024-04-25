mobile app bar

“It’s Overhyped”: Amidst Caleb Williams Hall of Fame Talks, Danny Kanell Puts Brakes on 2024 Draft Class Hype Train

Suresh Menon
Published

"Hopped Up, Touched My Mom & I Just Lost It": Caleb Williams Explains How & Why He Broke Down After Loss Against Washington

November 4, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California quarterback CALEB WILLIAMS (13) warms up on the sideline during the second half of a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Washington at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231104_zsp_t158_062 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

Caleb Williams has been the most hyped collegiate prospect in recent times. His college career stats of 10,082 passing yards, 93 passing TDs, 960 rushing yards, and a 169.3 QB rating warrant the hype. However, for someone who hasn’t played a game in the NFL yet, getting earmarked to have a Hall of Fame career is textbook outrageous. According to ESPN’s Matt Miller’s latest reports, an unnamed NFC East scout said, “Caleb is the most likely player in this class to become a Hall of Famer.” Matt’s revelation has shocked the internet with many arguing that this is the definition of being overhyped.

Popular NFL Analyst and former Broncos player Danny Kanell echoed a similar sentiment. Kanell acknowledged that the upcoming class of QBs is superb. But not as good as the class of 83, or any other class that has proved its mettle. He called the hype around the QBs in this draft, a result of supply and demand. Many teams need a franchise QB; thus, they are the hottest commodity this draft. Hence Kanell dismisses all the Hall of Famer and franchise guy narratives around the players in the upcoming class of QB as they have a lot to prove yet!

“I think it’s overhyped. I do. I think it’s a really good class, but it’s being talked about as the class of 83. you know, some other great quarterback years. They probably are going to go one, two, three. I think that’s more of a reflection of the tendency to overdraft quarterbacks. It is a quarterback needy lead. There is a lot of teams that are desperate to get a franchise quarterback, which is why we’re in this position. I still think you are going to see two or three flops. I just think the narrative around this class, that there’s these lock, you know, this guy’s a lock franchise guy. This is a lock Hall of Famer. I’m not buying it just yet.”

Kanell is clearly right. The QBs are being overhyped this time with Caleb Williams being called a sure-shot Hall of Famer being a prime example. Caleb is not a finished product despite his stellar performances. NFL Insider reveals why.

Charles Robinson Reveals The Similarity Between Caleb Williams and Johnny Manziel That is Making Teams Scratch Their Heads

In the recent edition of Yahoo Sports’ Inside Coverage Podcast, NFL Insider Charles Robinson revealed that teams are deeply concerned about Caleb’s one significant chink in the armour. The USC Trojans QB’s unique trait is to make plays on his own when the offensive structure breaks down. This is what makes guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson elite. However, there is a difference.

The NFL superstars do it when they have no option but to rely on their creativity. They stick to the offensive structure as long as it doesn’t break down. But Caleb Williams this season has been observed not relying on his team’s offensive structure far too often like Johnny Manziel. NFL teams have observed this trait of Caleb and the insider shared that they will hence nitpick this weakness:

“On-field football, you’re hearing more about Caleb Williams now that is concerning teams is how much he’s operating in sortof an unscripted manner on offense. He’s running around, his feet aren’t always set the way they should be, there’s a Johnny Manziel-esque quality to it when he was at A&M. Where Johnny, a lot of the times, it looked like the offense was just Johnny trying to make a play, make something big happen. I think teams are starting to see some of that with Caleb Williams, especially in this last season, and they’re going to nitpick at that.”

While there is merit in Robinson’s report, one also has to acknowledge that the Trojans’ offensive line underperformed massively this season. They were ranked 12th in Pass Blocking Efficiency (88.3) and were also amongst the 6 teams teams to let 100+ pressures in the regular season.

Under these circumstances, it’s understandable why Williams regularly broke out of the offensive structure to dictate plays himself. Regardless, this doesn’t seem like a big issue anyway. Considering the circumstances and Caleb’s willingness to grow, this trait can simply be coached out of the Trojans QB.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

