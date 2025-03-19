mobile app bar

NFL Draft 2025: Insider Says Titans Are “Comfortable With Cam Ward” as Numero Uno Pick

Suresh Menon
Published

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks on stage during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Drafting the No. 1 overall pick is a double-edged sword. The numero uno guy either becomes the face of a franchise for a decade or turns into the cautionary tale teams whisper about in war rooms for years to come. The Tennessee Titans now find themselves at the precipice of this decision, with Cam Ward appearing to be the unanimous first pick on everyone’s draft board, 19 days into March and 26 days until D-Day.

There is confusion, though. Reports have surfaced suggesting that the Titans might not pick Ward at one, but they could consider other blue-chip prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. Although unlikely, even Shedeur Sanders could be in that mix. But why? Tennessee could trade down, select one of these prospects, and secure significant draft stock for the future.

But, as per ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler, these rumors are baseless, as the Nashville-based team is convinced at the prospect of drafting Ward.

In his recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Fowler explained the growing confidence within the Titans’ war room regarding the Miami alum. From his interviews to the game film, the reporter revealed that the Titans’ study of the QB has made them believe he is worth the hype. As for his mistakes or weaknesses, they feel Ward is coachable enough to iron out the chinks in his armor.

“From what I’ve gathered, [Tennessee] seems pretty comfortable with Cam Ward. Like, there’s some momentum there with other teams I’ve talked to league-wide that they feel like they’re just going to sit there and take Ward,” Fowler candidly revealed before adding,

“I know the interviews with Ward have gone well. They feel comfortable with the mistakes he has made on the field; they feel like he’s done a good job of explaining those and can be coached, and correct them.”

While Ward is poised to be the first overall selection, whether by Tennessee or another team that trades up, one thing is clear—he likely won’t be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints, who hold the ninth overall pick. But that didn’t stop him from expressing admiration for the franchise, though.

Cam Ward has “dreams” of playing for the Saints

In a recent media appearance, Ward revealed his ultimate wish to don the Saints’ golden jersey in the future. “It would be a dream of mine to play for [the Saints] if I get a chance someday,” he admitted openly.

Having grown up watching Drew Brees and Marques Colston, Ward holds nostalgia for the franchise. His respect also extends to Saints offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, praising his ability to craft game-winning playbooks. But as things stand, Ward’s career is highly likely to begin elsewhere unless the Saints have a dramatic trade-up.

All said and done, Ward has proven himself in college football to not be just another flash in the pan. His stats scream efficiency and playmaking ability [9.5 yards per attempt, a 6.3% big-time throw rate (top five in the FBS)] and the fact that he impressed during his three-year college stint with three different programs only makes Ward’s draft stock even more impressive.

Safe to say, the Titans are on the clock because it’s not every day you get a QB that finds a way to thrive no matter the system and the challenge.

