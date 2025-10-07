While Lamar Jackson is Superman, Analyst Says There are No Signs of Hope for Baltimore Ravens to Make the Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: © Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens were being booked as the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. Even though they had just fallen short once again in the playoffs, their defense still featured multiple Pro Bowlers, and of course, they still had Lamar Jackson, who was also listed as the favorite to win this year’s regular-season MVP award.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, here we are just five weeks later, and the Ravens are holding a 1-4 record as Jackson continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The birds have seemingly forgotten how to fly. Their season is now in free fall, and according to Chris Simms, this is a teachable moment for everyone, not just the Ravens.

“The league is more than just quarterbacks… Lamar Jackson is the closest thing I’ve seen to Superman, but that doesn’t mean anything. What does that mean? They still can’t play defense. They are in trouble. There are no signs of hope… The AFC North is shockingly bad.”

Baltimore’s 34-point loss to the Houston Texans at home in Week 5 tied the record for the biggest of its kind in the history of the franchise, and while some of that can be blamed on the avalanche of injuries that the Ravens have endured throughout the first month of the season, Simms suggest that the front office hasn’t necessarily done a good job at finding depth pieces either.

“There’s some guys out here that I have to look up who they are… That does say something.” Baltimore has one more match-up before they will be able to get to their bye week. Jackson figures to make his return afterwards in Week 8, but the Los Angeles Rams are rightfully favored to give the Ravens their fifth loss of the season this coming Sunday.

They’ve now gone from Super Bowl favorites to having the sixth-longest odds in the league, and there are now eight other quarterbacks who are more favored to win the MVP award than Jackson. The Ravens are currently -170 favorites to make it to the playoffs, but those odds are trending in the wrong direction as well.

“I know there’s injuries. I don’t expect you to win the game, I know that, but I did expect you guys to manage and put up a fight and not just get… Like literally, after the first drive of the game go ‘Oh, the game’s over.’ …They just got slowly beat down as the day went on.”

Moving forward, Baltimore will simply have to hope that by the time Jackson returns, there’s still enough time left for him to salvage this season. The only problem with that plan, however, is that, as Simms pointed out earlier, it’s going to take much more than some dual-threat QB heroics to cover up the mistakes that are plaguing this defense.

For better or worse, this is still Ravens football, even if it feels more like 2015 than 2025.