“I feel so great for those seniors”: Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh reveal the incredible emotions surrounding Michigan’s upset over Ohio State in CFP rankings

Tom Brady is a Michigan Wolverine through and through. Sitting down with Jim Harbaugh recently, you could see his blood still runs blue and gold.

Michigan recently defeated their long time rivals in Ohio State for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and it was a massive win. Michigan entered the day ranked No. 5, right outside the college football playoff picture. Following their 42-27 victory, they’re now at No. 2.

The win meant a lot for Harbaugh and the students who stormed the Big House in celebration. Even Brady, someone who’s well removed from the school now, could understand the significance of this particular victory. He sat down with Jim Harbaugh recently and the two had an insightful conversation about the contest.

All love in the Michigan family 💙@JuwanHoward congratulated @CoachJim4UM on his first win as a coach vs. Ohio State 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8NocdSAgcV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2021

Tom Brady tells Jim Harbaugh what it means for Michigan to beat Ohio State

Brady played against Ohio State five times in his career at Michigan, and he had a very impressive track record against them. He won his first three matchups against his Big 10 rivals before losing in junior year.

Then, in senior year, Brady got back against his rivals, and he couldn’t help but feel that that was his biggest college victory. To win, at home, in senior year. It meant everything. Brady describes the moment in the following video:

Just a couple Michigan Men talking football. Love that background by the way @CoachJim4UM… Let’s Go! Is out everywhere now: https://t.co/Y6nZp5BhZv @JimGrayOfficial pic.twitter.com/lgynf5ohcv — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 1, 2021

He also describes how that same feeling must’ve been what the Wolverine seniors felt in this matchup against Ohio. To beat one of the best teams in the nation after failing to do it for so long, in their final year? It must’ve felt incredible, something Brady very easily recognized as a feeling he knows all too well.

