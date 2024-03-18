“We Need Patrick Mahomes to React to This Sh*t”: Kansas City QB’s Insanely Accurate Lookalike Fooled Many at Oak Park Mall

Patrick Mahomes is undeniably one of the most popular NFL players in the world today. With the Chiefs QB fresh off consecutive Super Bowl wins, Mahomes has been receiving Future GOAT shouts, putting him on the stature of Tom Brady. Throughout the years, Mahomes’ fandom has also grown exponentially, mainly because of his on-field charisma, and YouTuber prankster Victor Galvan capitalized on this by orchestrating an elaborate stunt. He brought in someone who looks exactly like our two-time MVP, fooling hundreds if not thousands of fans.

As per The Kansas City Star, with over 53,000 followers on Instagram, Victor is a known prankster, and this time he used the QB’s doppelgänger, who goes by Z, or @zbo.nohomes on TikTok and zbo4lean on Instagram. In the now-viral video, Victor teams up with Z to prank the QB’s fans at one of the biggest malls in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vic first sorts out Patrick’s doppelgänger with the iconic Mahomes shades and a typical hoodie-jeans outfit. He also hired a couple of bodyguards and brought in a few of his friends to act as fake fans before entering the mall. And boy, did it work!

Z, along with his fake fans and bodyguards, then entered the mall with much fanfare. From kids to grown men, everyone dropped their shopping bags for a selfie with Mahomes. The numbers grew from a select few to the entire mall, going into a frenzy as news spread rapidly. Even the security staff got fooled by Mahomes’ doppelgänger as they posed for a couple of snaps with faux Mahomes. As the crowd grew, Victor realized it was best not to push more and called back Z and his fake entourage to the car.

After a successful Omaha shutdown, Victor decided to take his prank a notch higher by visiting Mahomes’ home turf and pulling a similar stunt at the Oak Park Mall. Z, who fooled fans at Omaha with his pitch-perfect impersonation of Mahomes’s voice and walk, also took things a notch higher by getting a spray tan. The team also hired a bodyguard who had once served the Chiefs’ QB, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift as well.

Luckily for them, they succeeded in their plans as it was an encore of the Omaha shutdown with Oak Park Mall going crazy seeing the living legend right in front of them — well, sort of. One woman at the end of the video, however, appeared to question why Mahomes came to a public place with just one bodyguard, but by the time she could figure it out, the boys had retreated to the base car celebrating their successful prank.

Fans, as expected, were amazed to see how effortlessly accurate Z’s impersonation was. They hence took to social media to share their reactions. The majority of the netizens, as expected, were laughing hard, even reacting with endless laughing and crying emojis in the comments. Some netizens also petitioned to have a reaction video by Patrick Mahomes on this prank. “We Need Patrick Mahomes to React to This Sh*t,” said YouTube user @Thriscucker.

While fans clamored for Mahomes to see the video, this is not the first time that one of his lookalikes has fooled football fans.

Throwback to When Patrick Mahomes’ Lookalike Fooled Many at 2022 Pro Bowl

Back in 2022, the son of Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara, Trace O’Hara, fooled everyone at the Pro Bowl when he entered the field with a pair of Oakley’s. Trace is an aspiring football star himself, as he currently plays as a defensive end for the UCF Knights, but it’s his stark similarity with Mahomes that turns a lot of heads. When Trace entered the field, many fans thought it was Patrick who entered and started cheering for Trace vociferously, Fox4kc reports.

Interestingly, it was Trace’s father’s idea to get the DE at the Pro Bowl and show his son how similar he looked to Mahomes. Pat succeeded in his mission with flying colors as fans were sold by Trace’s appearance so much that they got confused when Patrick himself appeared on the field.

“Honestly, I don’t think they realized it until Mahomes actually stepped out onto the field with his jersey,” O’Hara said. “I think they might have been a little bit more loud when I came out because they were a little confused when the real Mahomes came out.”

The day ended for Trace with him taking a photo with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, which went viral on social media.