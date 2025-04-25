NFL Draft 2025: Ryan Clark Explains Why Ashton Jeanty Might Be a “Waste of a Pick for the Jaguars and the Raiders”

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III believes the Las Vegas Raiders “hit the jackpot” by drafting Ashton Jeanty as the number 6 pick because of his high production value. Going to a team that has Tom Brady as the minority owner and Pete Carroll as the head coach is a dream-come-true moment for any rookie in the NFL Draft.

But with several draft prospects struggling in the 2024 season, including the No. 1 pick, Caleb Williams, the focus has shifted among analysts to discuss, beyond talent, whether a certain player is actually the right fit for a team’s existing roster. And according to ESPN’s Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes, the Raiders are perhaps not a good fit for Jeanty.

In his reasoning, Ryan Clark highlighted the need to have a “good quarterback, with weapons on the outside” to help a rookie running back like Jeanty thrive in the NFL.

“A guy like Josh Jacobs, who went in the early 30s, was with the Raiders. When you bring him to Green Bay and you have Matt LaFleur and all that you can do, he can help to get your team to the top tier in the running game,” Ryan explained, highlighting the Packers’ example during the ESPN pre-draft analysis.

After explaining the Josh Jacobs scenario, RC went on to highlight how Derrick Henry had an excellent 2024–25 season, courtesy of weapons like Lamar Jackson, and whether the same can be expected with Jeanty. However, he wasn’t that optimistic with either the Jaguars or, case in point, the Raiders—the team that drafted Jeanty.

“We saw the same thing with Derrick Henry, moving to the Baltimore Ravens with all of these things around him to not only excel but the offense. I think that’s the tricky part with Jeanty here. Listen, I love Ashton Jeanty’s tape… I feel like if you don’t have the correct infrastructure to allow him to shine, he would be a waste of a pick at 5 or 6 for the Jags or the Raiders,” Ryan Clark outlined.

Notably, co-panelist Mina Kimes also agreed with Ryan Clark’s assertion that a running back alone cannot fix the problems of a struggling franchise. She went on to name a potential landing spot for Jeanty—the Chicago Bears. However, hours later, the Bears picked Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the draft, and Jeanty was already drafted by the Raiders.

“I’m with RC. I think the Bears at 10 is where it starts to make a little bit of sense to me, because of the investment that they put in their line this offseason,” Mina outlined before the Draft.

Meanwhile, it was also a big payday for Jeanty, as the Raiders’ $32 million guaranteed deal placed him second behind Saquon Barkley in the highest-paid running backs in terms of guaranteed money. With a rejuvenated offense, led by Geno Smith, can Ashton Jeanty become the Saquon Barkley for the Raiders?