NFL Analyst Shouts “Feed Him the Ball” While Hailing Confident & Authoritative Ashton Jeanty

When the Las Vegas Raiders spent the sixth overall pick on Ashton Jeanty back in April, expectations were sky-high, and rightly so. After all, the Boise State product entered the draft right after breaking Barry Sanders’ legendary NCAA single-season record of most rushing yards in a season [2,601].

Add to that, Jeanty’s reputation as a versatile, game-breaking back who could dominate both on the ground and through the air, and it’s no wonder that every NFL fan expected a lot from the RB.

But three weeks into his NFL career, the reality was far more sobering. With defenses keying in on the run and the Raiders’ passing game sputtering, Jeanty managed only 144 rushing yards on 47 carries, a meager 3.1 yards per attempt. For a rookie billed as an instant spark, the numbers looked underwhelming.

However, that narrative shifted dramatically in Week 4. Against the Chicago Bears, Jeanty finally displayed the explosiveness scouts raved about, piling up 155 scrimmage yards (138 rushing, 17 receiving) and three total touchdowns.

His highlight — a dazzling 64-yard sprint down the sideline — gave the Raiders a temporary lead and underscored just how dangerous he can be when he gets into open space.

Jeanty’s breakout performance also made him the first Raiders rookie since Bo Jackson in 1987 to score 3 touchdowns in a game, joining the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, and De’Von Achane among players 21 or younger to accomplish the feat in the last decade.

Still, the Raiders’ heartbreaking 25-24 loss muted some of the celebration, with Jeanty himself saying afterward: “Feels alright, I guess. To me, it’s all about winning, not personal performance. I’m more about winning and putting W’s on the stat sheet than my own stats.”

Despite the RB’s reluctance to hype himself up, on the latest episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, both Connor Rogers and Chris Simms highlighted why this breakout felt different.

Rogers began by noting how this performance from Jeanty was long overdue. He then focused on how the Raiders must lean on the back’s versatility more aggressively:

“138 rushing yards. He had the big run that really beefed up his numbers, which we’ve been waiting for. He caught two receiving touchdowns. I think what stood out to me is the Raiders just need to keep getting him going in the pass game,” the podcast host said.

Simms agreed, noting that for the first time this season, Jeanty was able to hit the second level without being swarmed immediately:

“Yes I agree. Feed him the ball… it was the first time he could get to the second level and not already have somebody on him. This game, he had some holes where he could not only see a hole, but also see how somebody was coming to tackle him, avoid him, and make a move. He’s still special in space that way, as far as making people miss.”

The former quarterback also praised the rookie’s growth in embracing the physical side of NFL rushing. “He ran with a little more authority and confidence to the hole, instead of sometimes dancing and waiting for a bigger hole,” Simms noted.

“In the NFL, sometimes the hole’s only 18 inches wide, and you’ve just got to put your head down, smash it in there, and get three or four yards. I think he’s learning that as we go,” he added.

All said and done, for the Raiders, the challenge now is turning Ashton Jeanty’s individual brilliance into team success.

While it’s true that Geno Smith’s three interceptions doomed them against the Bears, if Jeanty continues running with this newfound confidence and the coaching staff leans into his dual-threat skill set, he has the potential to become the franchise cornerstone they drafted him to be.

As Chris Simms emphasized, the formula is simple: Feed Ashton Jeanty the ball and don’t nitpick over his stance.