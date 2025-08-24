Raiders News: Cris Carter Outlines How Ashton Jeanty’s “Special Traits” Will Help Geno Smith

The Raiders’ offense looked lethargic and unimaginative last season. Drives often stalled, and even when they moved the ball well, they failed to finish with points. Quarterback play was abysmal, as the team cycled through multiple options under center without success. The run game was even worse, ranking dead last in the league and averaging fewer than 80 yards per game. That lack of production ultimately cost Antonio Pierce his job, despite his popularity with fans.

Las Vegas also parted ways with its GM and much of the front office, signaling a fresh start for the franchise. While the rest of the league has leaned toward young, unproven head coaches, the Raiders chose stability and experience by hiring Super Bowl–winning coach Pete Carroll. The next step was finding a quarterback.

Instead of gambling on another rookie, they traded for veteran Geno Smith, who already has history with Carroll from their time together in Seattle. That move made their draft strategy clear: use the valuable sixth overall pick to land a game-changing running back.

They found their man in Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State star who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season while carrying his team to the playoffs. A true workhorse, Jeanty brings explosiveness, toughness, and versatility, qualities that make him a perfect fit for Carroll’s run-first offensive scheme.

Hall of Famer Cris Carter couldn’t hide his excitement about Jeanty joining the Raiders’ backfield. He praised the rookie’s rare skill set, from his ability to find running lanes and make sharp jump cuts to his receiving ability on short passes. Carter noted Jeanty’s knack for reaching the end zone and compared aspects of his game to Marshawn Lynch: the ruggedness, power, and build that made “Beast Mode” so effective in Carroll’s Seattle offense.

For the Raiders, Jeanty represents more than just a boost to the ground game. His presence will force defenses to respect the run, opening opportunities for Geno Smith and the passing attack. If Carroll can build around Ashton Jeanty the way he once built around Lynch, the Raiders may finally have the identity their offense has been missing.

“Raiders, they are looking for anything. He is a bright spot, and he does hit the hole. He is going to be a breath of fresh air. You look at when Marshawn Lynch got matched with Pete Carroll. With the emergence of the running back, we should be excited to see him play. He has special traits. As far as going in and out of the hole, jump cut, home run threat from anywhere on the field, good enough receiver at this point from out of the backfield.”

The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since 2021, and their last postseason victory came all the way back in 2002. Over the years, they’ve endured multiple fourth-place finishes and little to cheer about. Heading into the 2025–26 season, oddsmakers aren’t optimistic either. They project Las Vegas to win fewer than seven games and give them playoff odds of just +340.

The division doesn’t make things any easier. The AFC West is one of the toughest in football, with the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all reaching the postseason last year. On paper, the Raiders appear unlikely to join them, at least not this season.

Still, the NFL is anything but predictable. Just last year, the Commanders proved how quickly fortunes can change. After winning only four games in 2023, they turned things around with a new quarterback and key roster upgrades, making a stunning run to the NFC Championship the very next season. The Raiders may be long shots now, but in a league defined by parity and surprises, nothing is truly off the table.