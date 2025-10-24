“You’ve Got To Set The Standards”: Derek Carr Responds To Ashton Jeanty’s Raiders’ “Losing Culture” Remark

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of wholesale changes to the organization in 2025 after a 4-13 campaign in 2024. One of the biggest moves they made was taking a running back with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft: Ashton Jeanty.

That’s the highest a running back has been drafted in the NFL since the New York Giants used the No. 2 overall pick on Saquon Barkley back in 2018. But they did more than that. Minority owner Tom Brady began taking a larger role within the team when it came to recruiting and such. Experienced Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll was brought in as head coach. Reliable veteran Geno Smith was acquired to be the team’s starting QB.

However, none of those moves have paid dividends so far in 2025, as they sit 2-5. Jeanty has been getting hit in the backfield more than any other back in the league, which is certainly frustrating for the rookie. But Carroll and his staff have looked out of sorts as well, and Smith has been abysmal, having thrown a league-high 10 interceptions. After Vegas’ embarrassing 31-0 loss to the Chiefs in Week 7, Jeanty seemed beyond exasperated.

“I don’t work as hard as I do – and I don’t think anybody else in this building does – to lose like that. … If we’re being honest, it’s been a losing culture around here for a long time. We have to continue to work and fix that and bring winning back here. … Bye is good either way, kinda let guys refresh, let guys bodies heal a little bit. Regardless if we won or lost, a bye would be good for us. But, once again, whether it’s a bye or not, we have to get back to work and figure out how to get better.”

Another quality player who knows about spending years in the doldrums with the Raiders is Derek Carr. The QB spent the last couple of years of his NFL career with the Saints, but he spent his first nine with the Raiders, so he bleeds the Silver and Black. Carr had a few words of advice for Jeanty after his postgame locker room comments.

“Look, Ashton Jeanty, listen, he’s new to it. I’ma say this to you Ashton: yes it has been hard there for a long time. Trust me, no one knows more than me, big dog. But the only people that can fix it are the ones in the building. You’ve got to set the culture, you’ve got to set the standard.”

Carr oversaw arguably the most successful period in Raiders history since the mid-1980s, earning four Pro Bowls during his tenure from 2014 to 2022. He also led them to a 12-4 record in 2016, though he missed the playoff game due to injury. He led them to another solid season in 2021 with a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. However, even during the relatively successful Carr era, the Raiders had a losing record in six of nine seasons. Jeanty should brace himself.

To his credit, Jeanty has been doing everything he can: he’s averaging 2.7 yards per carry after contact, while managing just 4.0 overall. The Raiders will hope that the bye week is the thing that cures what ails them, and with games against the Browns and Jags coming up in November, they will have chances to get back in the mix.