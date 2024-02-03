“Don’t Know if It’s the Taylor Swift Factor”: Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Can’t Believe How Ridiculously Expensive Super Bowl LVIII Tickets Are

The San Francisco 49ers secured a spot in the Super Bowl after triumphing over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game. But securing a spot for the families of the players to watch the game is turning out to be harder, and more expensive.

The Niners are set to take on the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs in the grand finale. The excitement is palpable, especially for Niners RB Christian McCaffrey’s family, as he gears up for the first-ever Super Bowl appearance of his career.

However, even for the McCaffery family a trip to the Sin City is proving to be very expensive as the Super Bowl’s ticket prices are skyrocketing. Christian McCaffery’s mother, Lisa, made a recent appearance on the “Your Mom Podcast,” shedding light on the hurdles her family is facing to witness the game live at Allegiant Stadium.

Lisa shared how the ticket prices for the game are extremely high, making it tough for anyone to book seats in the stadium. She mentions exploring the option of getting a suite but found it financially out of reach, even for the 49ers star TE Christian McCaffery, and his fiancee Olivia Culpo. Lisa stated,

“I wanted eight tickets together. So we felt strongly about everybody being together. So anyway, long story short, they’re outrageously expensive. They’re stupid expensive as I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor. If it’s the first time in Vegas factor. There’s so much going on.”

The family had the desire to have eight tickets together to ensure the whole family could be seated in the same area. Despite negotiations, they ended up in a different section due to the high costs. Lisa expressed that the ticket prices were “outrageously expensive” and speculated on factors like the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, making an appearance, or it’s just the novelty of the Super Bowl being in Vegas for the first time.

However, according to reports, “money bags Olivia” did manage to secure a suite for her future mother-in-law as a birthday gift! That’s quite an expensive birthday gift, coming at a reported price of $2 million!

Recently, there have been rumors swirling about private jet parking spaces filling up as celebrities from across the country fly in to catch the big game. Adding to the excitement, Taylor Swift could be jetting in from Tokyo for her 13th appearance at a Chiefs game, eagerly anticipating her boyfriend lifting the Lombardi Trophy. Moreover, with top teams and formidable quarterbacks promising an intense showdown at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11th, the frenzy is fueling the rise in Super Bowl ticket prices.

Skyrocketing Super Bowl Ticket Prices

Getting a ticket to this year’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the 49ers is a seriously expensive affair. A company called Ticket Rev did some digging and found out that, as of January 29th, the average ticket price is a staggering $10,752, and that doesn’t even include taxes or fees. Surprisingly, this is $4,000 more than before.

Moreover, there is no straightforward reason as to why the tickets are so expensive. Even the cheapest you can find will cost a hefty $8,145. Moreover, if you want to be in the fancy suites near the 30-35 yard lines, be ready to part ways with a massive $80,100.

The soaring prices of Super Bowl tickets are posing a real challenge for regular fans aiming to attend the game. Despite this, people are flocking to the city eagerly waiting to celebrate Super Bowl week. Super Bowl-themed parties are lighting up Sin City, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Fans who can’t make it to the stadium have plenty of options to join lively gatherings and cheer for their favorite team.