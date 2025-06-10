From Hating the Smell to Investing Big, Terron Armstead Explains His Surprising Move Into the Cannabis Business

Terron Armstead was one of the most consistently top offensive tackles in football over the last decade or so. He dealt with plenty of injuries but still managed to start 131 games from 2013 to 2024 — the 13th-most among tackles during that span. He decided to hang up his cleats this past April after a career that included five Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2018. However, he’s wasted no time transitioning into the investor phase of his post-football life.

Advertisement

The former Saint and Dolphin had already been investing while he was still in the league. He focused largely on real estate, though, including the construction of a 40,000 square foot community center in his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois.

Armstead has also put his money into a youth tutoring company and his own philanthropic foundation. And now, he’s moving into the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Armstead recently invested in cannabis company Jeeter, which claims itself as the “#1 Cannabis Brand in the US”. The funny thing is that the star OT didn’t smoke for the first 30 years of his life, only realizing the benefits for rest and recovery after seeing friends and teammates use it.

“For 30 years, I didn’t drink or smoke. Didn’t touch anything. And I started to dabble in cannabis later in my career. Just from hearing the benefits of being able to rest and recovery, and release stress from a game and all those good things,” he said.

“I would come home from an away game, we would land back from Buffalo at 2 a,m and I’m up till 7 am. Can’t sleep. Just how the adrenaline and the rush of the game is. So cannabis really helped in that space.”

Armstead admitted that the reason he didn’t smoke for so long was that he hated the smell of marijuana smoke. However, a friend brought a Jeeter joint to a birthday party that smelled and tasted good, and it changed the Illinois native’s perspective on the whole thing.

It was so good, in fact, that Armstead got the info on Jeeter from his friend to get in touch with them. As it turned out, the company’s owners were Dolphins fans, and had already messaged him after he signed in Miami.

“So I ended up meeting the guys. Friends, like truly friends, they were great humans. Two sets of twins, and I have twin daughters. So that connection, we had the twin telepathy going on. So my guy Lucas, he’s one of the CEO’s, we talked quite a bit. Maybe my own personalized box of cannabis, so I had my own three flavors. It was insane. We’re just organically growing.”

Armstead also revealed that Jeeter hadn’t gone through any funding rounds. But when the Dolphins tackle told them another cannabis company had approached him, they shut it down and made sure he would work with them instead. That led Armstead to raise a family-and-friends round for the company. Now, he’s locked in with Jeeter for good.