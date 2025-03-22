NFL Fans Get Sarcastic as Daniel Jones Teaches Economics at a Local College: “Dude Knows How to Make Money”

Daniel Jones didn’t take long to land on his feet after leaving the Giants. First, the Vikings gave him a short stint last year following his release from Big Blue. Now, the Colts have signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal, bringing him in to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job. And it looks like Jones is doing his best to win over Indianapolis—both on and off the field.

Fans recently spotted him teaching an economics class at a local university, breaking down the nuances of money and the economy. It’s fitting, considering Jones is now on his third team in six years after the Giants drafted him sixth overall in 2019 and handed him a massive $160 million contract—only for him to fall short of expectations.

Yet, despite never living up to the billing, Danny Dimes has still raked in nearly $100 million in his NFL career. Even now, the Colts are paying him $14 million—making him the highest-paid backup in the league (excluding Kirk Cousins). Say what you want about his play, but Jones clearly knows how to get paid.

Of course, like most things he does, fans couldn’t resist having fun at his expense. Many joked that Jones’ economics lesson was actually about how to fleece NFL teams out of millions. Others quipped that while he struggled as a quarterback, he had mastered the art of making money.

Makes sense. Dude knows how to make money just doesn’t know how to play qb — LotionsElevenn (@lotionsElevenn) March 21, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Today’s lesson: How to finesse an NFL team out of millions of dollars. — Harry Berries (@MrHarryBerries) March 21, 2025

Someone commented,

He should be teaching economics after stealing 100m from the giants — truth teller (@repentfromwoke) March 21, 2025

Others said,

Finally, a QB who can explain why throwing money at bad plays is just as risky as throwing into double coverage! — Camila (@camilaofficiaal) March 21, 2025

If nothing else, they agreed on one thing—he’s well-qualified to teach students how to take an NFL franchise to the cleaners.

Originally committed to playing at Ivy League powerhouse Princeton University, Daniel Jones ultimately chose to stay in his home state. He walked on at Duke University, where he spent four years and earned a degree in Economics. He also scored an impressive 37 on the Wonderlic Test—smart enough to teach economics, yet somehow not smart enough to avoid throwing into double coverage.

Now, fate has given him another shot to prove himself as an NFL quarterback. His competition? Anthony Richardson, who has yet to make a significant impact in two seasons. The Colts even benched him last year in favor of 40-year-old Joe Flacco. That opens the door for Danny Dimes to seize the job—and he has to if he wants to extend his NFL career.

With the right support, Jones could rediscover his 2022 form. The Colts are in a much better position than the Giants, giving him a real chance to revive his career—and maybe even fleece a few more teams for another big pay-day.