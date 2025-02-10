Biggest Comeback in NFL History, Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Couldn’t Do What Tom Brady’s Patriots Did vs Falcons at Super Bowl LI

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks off the field at the end of the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Before Super Bowl LIX kicked off, everyone expected the Chiefs-Eagles match to be a battle of the trenches. But to see the Philly D-line smothering Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to the extent that the final scoreline read 40-22 was something that no one saw coming.

In fact, when the score was 24-0 in the Eagles’ favor at halftime, several Philadelphia fans would have switched off their TVs to celebrate the night off. After all, at the biggest stage, not everyone can do what Tom Brady did 8 years ago to script the biggest come-from-behind finale win.

For those out of context, Tom Brady and the Patriots found themselves trailing 28-3 against the Falcons, late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI. But what proceeded was the GOAT leading his team to the biggest comeback in the history of the Super Bowl.

Like the Super Bowl today, the Falcons’ defense, led by Vic Beasley and Deion Jones, was all over the opposite QB. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s offense spearheaded by Matt Ryan and Devonta Freeman, was at their menacing best as they ensured the score was 28-3 with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

All hopes were lost in New England until RB James White decided to take matters into his own hands by converting a 5-yard TD pass. Thereon, Brady and the Patriots’ offense finally started clicking as they went on a rampant run of points through field goals and incredible Julian Edelman catches.

Miraculously enough, Bill Belichick’s men launched a scathing comeback that took the game to overtime — the first Super Bowl in history to do so. Brady finally clocked in with an incredible 75-yard drive with the final touches laid by James White’s rushing TD helping the Patriots secure a 34-28 victory.

Looking back at this game at halftime would have lent hope and credence that a comeback was possible for the KC Chiefs. In fact, Patrick Mahomes had a point lesser in deficit.

Unfortunately, for Kansas City fans who were sure of a three-peat, the ‘feel and vibe’ of the game didn’t change in the final two quarters. While Mahomes did step up with 3 touchdowns, it was pretty much done and dusted by then. Just like the first half, the Eagles’ offense showed no respite in the second half, eventually taking the team to a massive win by 40-22.

While it wasn’t a close game at all, the Chiefs can keep their heads high while walking off as they had a tremendous season overall. They figured out ways to win out of nowhere on numerous occasions. It’s just that on the night of the final, the Eagles were too good for them.